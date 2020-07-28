You are here

Saudi foreign minister meets with Algerian, Tunisian presidents to discuss Libya

The Saudi foreign minister and Algerian president discussed relations between the two countries as well as ongoing regional and international issues. (Saudi Press Agency)
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

  • The prince stressed the importance and centrality of the role Libya's neighbors can play in helping the country reach a solution
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received by Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers on Tuesday, where the two discussed the ongoing crisis in Libya.

Prince Faisal’s trip to Algeria is one of a number of visits to north African countries he is making, including to Egypt on Monday and Tunisia and Morocco also on Tuesday.

The Saudi foreign minister and Algerian president discussed relations between the two countries, the situation in Libya as well as other ongoing regional and international issues, Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Today I had the honor to convey the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense - may God protect them - to His Excellency President Abdelmajid Taboun and also the brotherly Algerian people,” Prince Faisal said in a statement after the meeting.

“We discussed the regional situation and found a convergence of views between the Kingdom and Algeria, especially the challenges facing the region at the present time, which at the forefront is the Libyan crisis, which we discussed extensively,” Prince Faisal added.

He said there was a consensus between the two countries on the issue and that the solution must be a Libyan one, and one that leads to a peaceful settlement that ends the conflict and protects Libya from terrorism and external interference. 

The prince stressed the importance and centrality of the role Libya's neighbors can play in helping the country reach a solution.

Later on Tuesday, the president of Tunisia Kais Saied received Prince Faisal at Carthage Palace in Tunis for discussions on regional issues, including Libya, during which the Saudi foreign minister said there was “great convergence” on the two countries and their positions.

 

 

Prince Faisal's visits came a day after he met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, and speaking after the meeting, the foreign minister said he had voiced Kingdom's “full support for the Egyptian stance” in Libya and called for “peaceful political talks and a ceasefire.”

Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

Updated 37 min 8 sec ago
SPA

Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

  • Measures taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to holy sites
Updated 37 min 8 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Health and safety measures have been put in place in readiness for the Grand Mosque in Makkah to receive pilgrims on Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Hajj.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Wasl Al-Ahmadi, assistant commander of the Hajj Security Forces for the Grand Mosque, announced that final preparations for the day of fetching water had been completed.

As part of preventive measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), special entry and exit pathways have been allocated at the Grand Mosque for the pilgrimage. Dedicated routes for worshippers will extend from the southern and western parts of the mosque, as well as around the circumambulation and Saee areas.

This year’s Hajj security plan has been based around organization, security, humanitarianism, and health care.

The Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) said all of its arrangements were in place to ensure a reliable service to pilgrims during the Hajj season in Makkah and the holy sites.

Abdul Salam bin Rashid Al-Omari, SEC’s western sector head and general supervisor for Hajj, said the company’s operational plan had been carried out under the umbrella of the Ministry of Energy and in coordination with various government agencies.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Health and safety measures have been put in place in readiness for the Grand Mosque in Makkah to receive pilgrims on Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Hajj.

• Several new electrical projects, totaling around SR1.3 billion ($346 million), to generate, transmit, and distribute power had been implemented this year in Makkah and at the holy sites in preparation for the Hajj season.

“The operational plan is implemented by 500 engineers, technicians, and specialists, and trained national cadres, to ensure the reliability of the electrical service, accompanied by 66 emergency and maintenance technical teams in all locations.

“The company has allocated many of its technical and specialized cadres to work remotely this year, to apply the precautionary measures for the current health conditions and the coronavirus pandemic, to support the cadres located in different holy sites throughout the Hajj season,” he added.

Al-Omari noted that several new electrical projects, totaling around SR1.3 billion ($346 million), to generate, transmit, and distribute power had been implemented this year in Makkah and at the holy sites in preparation for the Hajj season.

He said that mobile transmission stations had also been set up in the holy sites at a cost of SR56 million. SEC has large electricity reserves to cover for the special requirements of Makkah and sites including the Grand Mosque.

