Saudi foreign minister meets with Algerian, Tunisian presidents to discuss Libya

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received by Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers on Tuesday, where the two discussed the ongoing crisis in Libya.

Prince Faisal’s trip to Algeria is one of a number of visits to north African countries he is making, including to Egypt on Monday and Tunisia and Morocco also on Tuesday.

The Saudi foreign minister and Algerian president discussed relations between the two countries, the situation in Libya as well as other ongoing regional and international issues, Saudi Press Agency reported.

#Algiers | FM Prince @FaisalbinFarhan met with Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, at El Mouradia Palace in Algiers pic.twitter.com/YMNCn6jTlu — Foreign Ministry (@KSAmofaEN) July 28, 2020

“Today I had the honor to convey the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense - may God protect them - to His Excellency President Abdelmajid Taboun and also the brotherly Algerian people,” Prince Faisal said in a statement after the meeting.

“We discussed the regional situation and found a convergence of views between the Kingdom and Algeria, especially the challenges facing the region at the present time, which at the forefront is the Libyan crisis, which we discussed extensively,” Prince Faisal added.

He said there was a consensus between the two countries on the issue and that the solution must be a Libyan one, and one that leads to a peaceful settlement that ends the conflict and protects Libya from terrorism and external interference.

The prince stressed the importance and centrality of the role Libya's neighbors can play in helping the country reach a solution.

Later on Tuesday, the president of Tunisia Kais Saied received Prince Faisal at Carthage Palace in Tunis for discussions on regional issues, including Libya, during which the Saudi foreign minister said there was “great convergence” on the two countries and their positions.

Prince Faisal's visits came a day after he met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, and speaking after the meeting, the foreign minister said he had voiced Kingdom's “full support for the Egyptian stance” in Libya and called for “peaceful political talks and a ceasefire.”