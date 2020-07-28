You are here

VOX Cinemas opens its first-ever theater in Tabuk

The milestone occasion was celebrated with an opening ceremony attended by representatives from the Province of Tabuk, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM), Quality of Life, dignitaries, Mohamed Al-Hashemi — Country Head, Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures KSA along with other members of the Majid Al-Futtaim Senior Leadership team.
The milestone occasion was celebrated with an opening ceremony attended by representatives from the Province of Tabuk, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM), Quality of Life, dignitaries, Mohamed Al-Hashemi — Country Head, Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures KSA along with other members of the Majid Al-Futtaim Senior Leadership team. (Supplied)
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

VOX Cinemas opens its first-ever theater in Tabuk

  • VOX Cinemas now has a total of 112 screens across 10 movie theaters in four cities in the Kingdom
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: VOX Cinemas has opened its first-ever movie theater in Tabuk as part of plans to expand its footprint to new cities throughout Saudi Arabia.

The company’s latest multiplex development, in Tabuk Park Mall, consolidates its long-term growth strategy in the Kingdom and commitment to the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

The 11-screen complex has a seating capacity of 831 and features VOX Cinemas’ signature concepts including two KIDS screens, a colorful and dedicated auditorium for young movie-lovers, and VIP, which offers guests a more luxurious experience.

Tabuk Park combines world-class entertainment with an enhanced range of innovative and homegrown food and beverage options including Nutella Bar and VOX Cinemas’ Candy Bar, where guests can select their favorite cinema snacks.

VOX Cinemas now has a total of 112 screens across 10 movie theaters in four cities in the Kingdom.

The Tabuk Park cinema has opened in line with government safety guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Guests can book tickets online and contactless payment will also be available, while other preventive measures will include safe-distancing ambassadors and directional signage.

Mohammed Al-Hashemi, country head of Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures KSA, said: “We are extremely proud to be bringing the magic of motion picture to Tabuk for the first time, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Quality of Life Program by enhancing participation in cultural and entertainment activities and creating job opportunities in the film industry.

“We will also be bringing our world-class experiences to Jeddah at the end of the year, in line with our ambitious plans to build 600 cinema screens across the Kingdom by 2023 as part of a SR2 billion ($533 million) investment,” he added.

Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

Updated 29 July 2020
SPA

Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

  • Measures taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to holy sites
Updated 29 July 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: Health and safety measures have been put in place in readiness for the Grand Mosque in Makkah to receive pilgrims on Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Hajj.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Wasl Al-Ahmadi, assistant commander of the Hajj Security Forces for the Grand Mosque, announced that final preparations for the day of fetching water had been completed.

As part of preventive measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), special entry and exit pathways have been allocated at the Grand Mosque for the pilgrimage. Dedicated routes for worshippers will extend from the southern and western parts of the mosque, as well as around the circumambulation and Saee areas.

This year’s Hajj security plan has been based around organization, security, humanitarianism, and health care.

The Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) said all of its arrangements were in place to ensure a reliable service to pilgrims during the Hajj season in Makkah and the holy sites.

Abdul Salam bin Rashid Al-Omari, SEC’s western sector head and general supervisor for Hajj, said the company’s operational plan had been carried out under the umbrella of the Ministry of Energy and in coordination with various government agencies.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Health and safety measures have been put in place in readiness for the Grand Mosque in Makkah to receive pilgrims on Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Hajj.

• Several new electrical projects, totaling around SR1.3 billion ($346 million), to generate, transmit, and distribute power had been implemented this year in Makkah and at the holy sites in preparation for the Hajj season.

“The operational plan is implemented by 500 engineers, technicians, and specialists, and trained national cadres, to ensure the reliability of the electrical service, accompanied by 66 emergency and maintenance technical teams in all locations.

“The company has allocated many of its technical and specialized cadres to work remotely this year, to apply the precautionary measures for the current health conditions and the coronavirus pandemic, to support the cadres located in different holy sites throughout the Hajj season,” he added.

Al-Omari noted that several new electrical projects, totaling around SR1.3 billion ($346 million), to generate, transmit, and distribute power had been implemented this year in Makkah and at the holy sites in preparation for the Hajj season.

He said that mobile transmission stations had also been set up in the holy sites at a cost of SR56 million. SEC has large electricity reserves to cover for the special requirements of Makkah and sites including the Grand Mosque.

