VOX Cinemas opens its first-ever theater in Tabuk

RIYADH: VOX Cinemas has opened its first-ever movie theater in Tabuk as part of plans to expand its footprint to new cities throughout Saudi Arabia.

The company’s latest multiplex development, in Tabuk Park Mall, consolidates its long-term growth strategy in the Kingdom and commitment to the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

The 11-screen complex has a seating capacity of 831 and features VOX Cinemas’ signature concepts including two KIDS screens, a colorful and dedicated auditorium for young movie-lovers, and VIP, which offers guests a more luxurious experience.

Tabuk Park combines world-class entertainment with an enhanced range of innovative and homegrown food and beverage options including Nutella Bar and VOX Cinemas’ Candy Bar, where guests can select their favorite cinema snacks.

VOX Cinemas now has a total of 112 screens across 10 movie theaters in four cities in the Kingdom.

The Tabuk Park cinema has opened in line with government safety guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Guests can book tickets online and contactless payment will also be available, while other preventive measures will include safe-distancing ambassadors and directional signage.

Mohammed Al-Hashemi, country head of Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures KSA, said: “We are extremely proud to be bringing the magic of motion picture to Tabuk for the first time, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Quality of Life Program by enhancing participation in cultural and entertainment activities and creating job opportunities in the film industry.

“We will also be bringing our world-class experiences to Jeddah at the end of the year, in line with our ambitious plans to build 600 cinema screens across the Kingdom by 2023 as part of a SR2 billion ($533 million) investment,” he added.