You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon steps up competition in UK online grocery sales with faster delivery

Amazon steps up competition in UK online grocery sales with faster delivery

An Amazon worker delivers packages amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cd89a

Updated 29 July 2020
Reuters

Amazon steps up competition in UK online grocery sales with faster delivery

  • Industry data shows that grocery sales in Britain rose 14.6 percent in the four weeks to July 12 compared with last year
Updated 29 July 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Amazon will begin free and same-day deliveries of groceries in London for its “Prime” members from Tuesday, as it looks to cash in on fast-growing demand for buying essentials online, a trend that has been boosted by the coronavirus lockdown.

Customers with a “Prime” subscription can order meat, produce, snacks and other household essentials from Amazon UK’s “Fresh” service in two-hour windows for orders above 40 pounds ($52), the e-commerce giant said. 

Orders made before 9 p.m. will be delivered the same day in most areas, it said.

It said it has lowered the minimum order value for Prime customers to 15 pounds, from 40 pounds, and it aims to roll out free, same-day delivery to Prime customers across the United Kingdom by the end of the year.

The lockdown has led to changing consumer behavior as people shun supermarket trips, with nearly one in five British households now buying over the internet, market researcher Kantar said last month.

Industry data shows that grocery sales in Britain rose 14.6 percent in the four weeks to July 12 compared with last year, though growth was slower than previous weeks as restrictions to contain the coronavirus were eased.

Internet supermarket group Ocado forecast earlier this month that online grocery shopping will double its share of the UK market over the next few years, building on a huge increase during the lockdown.

Amazon has been tapping into this sector since 2016, when it first launched its “Fresh” service, although it has been selling food and drinks since the launch of its grocery store in 2010.

Last year the US company extended its partnership with Morrisons which allowed customers to order from the UK supermarket chain and have it delivered by Amazon. It is unclear how the new plan affects this collaboration.

The new service applies to around 300 postcodes across Greater London and the South East of England.

Amazon’s move had been flagged by the trade press in April.

Topics: Amazon Online grocery

Related

Business & Economy
Amazon smart cart lets grocery shoppers skip checkout

Decline in US dollar accelerates

Updated 29 July 2020
Reuters

Decline in US dollar accelerates

  • The decline adds fuel to a global momentum rally that has boosted prices for everything
Updated 29 July 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: An accelerating decline in the US dollar is reverberating around the world, adding fuel to a global momentum rally that has boosted prices for everything from technology stocks to gold.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, is down around 9 percent from its March highs and is on track for its worst month since 2011, pressured in part by expectations that the United States will take a bigger hit to growth than other economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the dollar’s central role in the global economy, a sustained sell-off in the greenback could buoy a broad market rally driven by expectations of continued economic stimulus from the world’s central banks and governments.

At the same time, further dollar weakness would likely be an unwelcome development for economies such as Europe and Japan, as their own rising currencies threaten to weigh on growth and efforts to spark inflation.

“The weaker dollar is almost becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy, with gains for risk assets seeing the dollar weaken further, fueling additional gains,” said Michael Brown, senior analyst at payments firm Caxton.

The dollar is down around 3 percent year-to-date, after rising for each of the last two years. The greenback slid nearly 10 percent in 2017. A weaker dollar makes US exports more competitive abroad and helps US multinational companies by making it cheaper for them to convert profits back into their home currency. That’s potentially good news for a rally in US stocks that has slowed in recent weeks after coming within distance of all-time highs.

Historically, the benchmark S&P 500 index has returned a median 2.6 percent in months when the dollar moves sharply lower, with technology and energy stocks faring best, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a recent report.

A 10 percent fall in the value of the dollar against a basket of trade-weighted currencies would increase 2020 earnings per share by about 3 percent, Goldman said. Goldman analysts expect the dollar to fall another 5 percent over the next 12 months.

But a weaker dollar may be of little near-term political benefit to President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in the November elections and has complained that the currency’s multi-year rally hurts US manufacturers.

The dollar’s weakness would take at least a year to feed through to the manufacturing sector, “too long to have a favorable impact for the president in the November election,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Other assets are already benefiting from the dollar’s drop. Gold, which like many commodities is priced in the US currency and becomes more affordable to foreign buyers when the dollar falls, stands near its historic high, part of a rally that has driven the S&P/Goldman Sachs Commodity Index 34 percent higher since late March, as of Monday.

Developing countries are also likely to cheer a weaker dollar as it makes it cheaper for them to service debt denominated in the US currency.

Emerging market currencies such as the Brazilian real and South African rand have come screaming back in recent weeks, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which measures stock performance, is up some 40 percent from its March lows.

Topics: US dollar

Related

Business & Economy
Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weigh
Middle-East
Hottest commodity in Lebanon’s economic chaos: The US dollar

Latest updates

The history of Makkah Grand Mosque’s expansion
Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Visual Arts Authority gets board of directors
Amer Al-Hamoud, Saudi Arabia’s Film Authority board member
Lights, camera, masks off, action: Bollywood back in business after virus lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.