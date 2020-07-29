You are here

McDonald’s facing uneven recovery, 2Q sales down 30%

In China, the pace of McDonald’s improvement has slowed, as consumers remain wary of eating out. The chain aims to promote core menu items. (Reuters)
Updated 29 July 2020
  • Comparable store sales that were down 39 percent in April were down only 12 percent by June
OAK BROOK, Illinois: Business did improve for McDonald’s throughout the second quarter as restrictions lifted across the globe, but the fast food giant faces a bumpy — and expensive — recovery.

McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause uncertainty and depress consumer sentiment But he believes the April-June period will be the trough in the company’s performance.

“McDonald’s has learned to adjust our operations to this new environment,” Kempczkinski said Tuesday in a conference call with investors.

Of the chain’s 39,000 restaurants worldwide, 96 percent are now open, compared with 75 percent at the start of the second quarter. Comparable store sales that were down 39 percent in April were down only 12 percent by June.

The recovery is uneven, however. In general, stores with drive-thru windows are recovering more quickly as customers try to limit contact, the company said. Restaurants in urban centers, malls and tourist locations are having a harder time.

In some markets, like Australia and Japan, sales are already running ahead of 2019. 

Australia has seen big increases in delivery orders, which now make up 10 percent of sales, the company said.

In China, the pace of improvement has slowed from the spring as consumers remain wary of eating out. Kempczkinski said he expects that pattern to extend into 2021.

In the US, McDonald’s put on the brakes. After reopening 2,000 dining rooms with reduced seating, the company paused reopenings in early July as coronavirus cases spiked. 

Last week, McDonald’s said it will delay dining room reopenings for at least another month and will require face masks for anyone entering its restaurants.

Still, US same-store sales continued to improve throughout July and should end the month slightly positive compared to a year ago. 

Nearly all US locations offer drive-thru, and McDonald’s said it’s also seeing an uptick in US delivery orders.

In McDonald’s key European markets — France, Germany and the UK — only two-thirds of restaurants offer drive-thru, and customers were more accustomed to ordering at the counter. 

That has slowed recovery. In the UK, for example, restaurants were closed through May and dining rooms didn’t start reopening until this month.

McDonald’s is spending heavily to convince customers to come back, particularly for breakfast. The Chicago company spent more than $200 million to support franchisee marketing during the second quarter. 

It also paid $31 million to distribution centers — payments normally made by franchisees — and $45 million to cover franchisees’ debts.

McDonald’s said it expects to spend $200 million — on top of previously planned marketing — in the second half of the year on ads promoting core menu items and delivery and drive-thru.

The company said it will cut planned 2020 capital spending from $2.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

Decline in US dollar accelerates

Decline in US dollar accelerates

  • The decline adds fuel to a global momentum rally that has boosted prices for everything
WASHINGTON: An accelerating decline in the US dollar is reverberating around the world, adding fuel to a global momentum rally that has boosted prices for everything from technology stocks to gold.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, is down around 9 percent from its March highs and is on track for its worst month since 2011, pressured in part by expectations that the United States will take a bigger hit to growth than other economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the dollar’s central role in the global economy, a sustained sell-off in the greenback could buoy a broad market rally driven by expectations of continued economic stimulus from the world’s central banks and governments.

At the same time, further dollar weakness would likely be an unwelcome development for economies such as Europe and Japan, as their own rising currencies threaten to weigh on growth and efforts to spark inflation.

“The weaker dollar is almost becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy, with gains for risk assets seeing the dollar weaken further, fueling additional gains,” said Michael Brown, senior analyst at payments firm Caxton.

The dollar is down around 3 percent year-to-date, after rising for each of the last two years. The greenback slid nearly 10 percent in 2017. A weaker dollar makes US exports more competitive abroad and helps US multinational companies by making it cheaper for them to convert profits back into their home currency. That’s potentially good news for a rally in US stocks that has slowed in recent weeks after coming within distance of all-time highs.

Historically, the benchmark S&P 500 index has returned a median 2.6 percent in months when the dollar moves sharply lower, with technology and energy stocks faring best, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a recent report.

A 10 percent fall in the value of the dollar against a basket of trade-weighted currencies would increase 2020 earnings per share by about 3 percent, Goldman said. Goldman analysts expect the dollar to fall another 5 percent over the next 12 months.

But a weaker dollar may be of little near-term political benefit to President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in the November elections and has complained that the currency’s multi-year rally hurts US manufacturers.

The dollar’s weakness would take at least a year to feed through to the manufacturing sector, “too long to have a favorable impact for the president in the November election,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Other assets are already benefiting from the dollar’s drop. Gold, which like many commodities is priced in the US currency and becomes more affordable to foreign buyers when the dollar falls, stands near its historic high, part of a rally that has driven the S&P/Goldman Sachs Commodity Index 34 percent higher since late March, as of Monday.

Developing countries are also likely to cheer a weaker dollar as it makes it cheaper for them to service debt denominated in the US currency.

Emerging market currencies such as the Brazilian real and South African rand have come screaming back in recent weeks, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which measures stock performance, is up some 40 percent from its March lows.

