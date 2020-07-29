You are here

  • Home
  • US hails Afghan cease-fire as hopes for peace talks rise

US hails Afghan cease-fire as hopes for peace talks rise

A top US official who negotiated a deal with the Taliban in February to help withdraw foreign forces from Afghanistan by May next year hailed the cease-fire offer. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7n65f

Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

US hails Afghan cease-fire as hopes for peace talks rise

  • The Taliban declared that the truce would start Friday, the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha
  • The cease-fire offer is the second truce proposal from the militants in just over two months
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Top US officials on Wednesday hailed a three-day cease-fire proposed by the Taliban and agreed by Kabul, raising hopes that the long-delayed peace talks between the two foes could begin next week.
The Taliban declared that the truce would start Friday, the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, and continue for the duration of the religious holiday.
The cease-fire offer, the second such truce proposal from the militants in just over two months, came soon after President Ashraf Ghani signalled progress in a contentious prisoner exchange that has delayed the start of peace talks.
A top US official who negotiated a deal with the Taliban in February to help withdraw foreign forces from Afghanistan by May next year hailed the cease-fire offer.
“We welcome the Taliban announcement of an Eid cease-fire and the Afghan government’s reciprocal announcement,” Zalmay Khalilzad said on Twitter on Wednesday.
“Our hope is this Eid brings all Afghans together in understanding & mutual respect and one step closer to a sustainable peace.”
The top US diplomat in Kabul, Ross Wilson, also voiced hope that the two sides would move quickly to the negotiating table.
“Afghans deserve to celebrate the holiday in peace,” he wrote on Twitter late Tuesday.
The Taliban proposed the cease-fire after Ghani said his government was ready for talks next week.
“To demonstrate the government’s commitment to peace, the Islamic Republic will soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners,” Ghani told officials, referring to the number of insurgent inmates the government originally pledged to free under the auspices of the US-Taliban deal.
“With this action, we look forward to the start of direct negotiations with the Taliban in a week’s time.”
Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told AFP that Kabul would observe the cease-fire, but cautioned it did not go far enough.
“The people of Afghanistan demand a lasting cease-fire and the start of direct talks between the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan,” Sediqqi said.

The Taliban had indicated last week that they too are prepared to negotiate after the Eid holidays, and on Tuesday they declared the cease-fire.
Taliban military spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid ordered insurgents “to refrain from carrying out any operation against the enemy during the three days and nights of Eid Al-Adha so... our countrymen would spend the Eid with confidence and joy.”
But any attack “by the enemy” would be met with force, he added.
The latest truce is only the third official respite in Afghanistan’s conflict since the war started in 2001, with other cease-fires in June 2018 and May this year to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
The truces prompted widespread relief across Afghanistan but were short-lived, with the insurgents returning to the fight straight afterwards to resume near-daily attacks.
The US-Taliban deal stated that the militants and Kabul should start direct peace talks on March 10, following the completion of the prisoner swap.
But that date passed amid political disarray in Kabul and disagreements over the prisoner exchange, with Afghan authorities saying some of the released Taliban inmates were returning to the battlefield.
Highlighting the toll on civilian and military forces in the months since the deal, Ghani said more than 3,500 Afghan troops had been killed.
He said 775 civilians had also been killed and another 1,609 wounded since the deal.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has blamed the Taliban for almost half of civilian casualties during the first half of 2020, with less than one-quarter blamed on Afghan forces.

Topics: US Afghan Taliban

Related

Update
World
Taliban announce Eid Al-Adha ceasefire in Afghanistan
Special
World
Deal or no deal: Intra-Afghan talks hang by a thread as Kabul, Taliban set conditions

Lights, camera, masks off, action: Bollywood back in business after virus lockdown

Updated 29 July 2020
Subhash K Jha

Lights, camera, masks off, action: Bollywood back in business after virus lockdown

  • Actors, producers say vital show goes on to support daily wagers left jobless by pandemic
Updated 29 July 2020
Subhash K Jha

PATNA: Lights, camera, masks off, action. After more than five months of lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Bollywood is back in business.

The Indian movie industry is rolling again with several filmmakers shooting for a slew of big releases next year after being forced to shutter up by the virus outbreak.

The first major production house to bell the cat has been Excel Entertainment, jointly owned by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, which has begun filming comedy “Hello Charlie” and gangster drama “Dongri To Dubai” amid strict anti-virus guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government.

“Getting back to work is a relief and a joy, but given the times we’re in, it’s important to be socially responsible and keep the environment hygienic for the crew and cast. They work to create. We work to keep them safe,” Akhtar, who is co-producer of the two projects, told Arab News.

Actor Aadar Jain, a cousin of national heartthrobs Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor, plays the title role in “Hello Charlie,” and said shooting for the film was a “unique” experience considering the circumstances.

“We didn’t hug each other when we met on the set and removed the (face) mask only when the camera rolled. We had to sanitize from time to time. The rest of the crew were all in PPE (personal protective equipment) kits and socially distancing themselves,” he added.

Other measures introduced to help prevent the spread of the virus, have included appointing health-care experts, or designated “COVID officers,” to monitor every shooting schedule and ensure that the strictest standards of hygiene and sanitization are followed on set.

Producers said the precautions were necessary to resume work, especially for those who had no other means to a livelihood or had been rendered jobless by the pandemic.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice president for films and events at Saregama, told Arab News: “We needed to resume shooting to avoid starvation among the daily wage-earners.

“We have employed specialized personnel on the sets who are responsible for all health and safety measures. Though we have masks and sanitation tunnels in place, the COVID officers will reinforce our safety efforts. COVID-19 is a reality, but the show must go on, albeit with a twist here and there.”

He was referring in part to the resumption of two projects by Saregama’s movie-production branch Yoodlee Films.

Bollywood spokesperson and filmmaker, Ashoke Pandit, said: “It’s about time (filming resumed). How long could the daily wage-earners of the film industry — the lightmen, the spot boys, the makeup persons — remain at home jobless? They were on the verge of starvation.”

The Indian entertainment industry is estimated to have lost at least 1,000 crore rupees ($133 million) since the virus lockdown was imposed in March. However, Nagpur-based film exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi, believes the figure could be nearer 3,000 crore rupees.

“Producers refuse to pay the grassroots workers. They dare not do the same with the actors. So, the daily wage-earners have taken the brunt of the lockdown. I am glad some filmmakers have taken the initiative to resume shooting,” Pandit added.

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who shot to fame with the digital web series “Selection Day,” was back in action for a film directed by K. U. Mohanan and said resuming work had been an “underwhelming experience.”

“This can’t be the way forward, though. This can’t be the new normal. (I) can’t work like this. It’s restrictive. In one take, I felt like hugging my co-star. It felt right for the scene. And then suddenly I was thinking about COVID-19 and whether it’s appropriate or not. That throws you out of the scene,” he added.

Actor and activist, Sonu Sood, who has been on the streets throughout the pandemic helping thousands of stranded migrant workers reach home, said going back to work was the only way out and was “worth the risk.”

“The virus is not going anywhere. It is good that shooting has resumed. If we take the necessary precautions, we can shoot without getting infected. There are so many technicians whose wage depends on shooting. It’s time we took a little bit of risk for the larger good,” he added.

Famous actor Akshay Kumar, who begins shooting next month for the big-budget film “Bell Bottom,” said: “The new normal has made us realize a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. As much as I’m happy to be back on the sets, it’s also important for us to take care of everything around us.”

Topics: Bollywood Coronavirus

Related

Lifestyle
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan slams ‘virus death’ trolls
Lifestyle
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter recover from COVID-19

Latest updates

Israeli artist takes aim at Netanyahu with life-size statue
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
Jordan to open its first drive-in theatre
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2020 Emmy Awards 
US hails Afghan cease-fire as hopes for peace talks rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.