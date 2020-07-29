Seth Rogen criticizes Israel in podcast interview

LONDON: American actor Seth Rogen has opened up about his opinions on Israel in an extensive interview, calling many people’s idea of the country “antiquated.”

The “Knocked Up” actor spoke as a guest on the popular podcast WTF with host Marc Maron to promote his new movie “An American Pickle,” which tells the story of a Jewish migrant to the US from 1920 who is transported 100 years into the future to modern-day New York.

Rogen, who is Jewish, said he had spent a lot of his formative years attending Jewish schools, and had spent time at a Jewish holiday camp in Vancouver where, he added, he was “fed a huge amount of lies about Israel.”

He said young Jewish people in the US are often misled about the origins of the modern state of Israel, the history of Palestinian displacement and the current state of the country.

He suggested that many of the beliefs that American Jews hold for the importance of Israel are misguided.

“To me it just seems an antiquated thought process,” he said. “If it’s truly for the preservation of Jewish people, it makes no sense because … you don’t keep something you’re trying to preserve all in one place — especially when that place is proven to be pretty volatile, you know?

“You don’t keep all your Jews in one basket. I don’t understand why they did that. It makes no sense whatever.”

The Hollywood star added: “As a Jewish person, I was fed a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life. They never tell you that, ‘oh by the way, there were people there.’ They make it seem like it was just like sitting there, like the f— door’s open! They forget to include that fact to every young Jewish person.”

Maron, who is himself Jewish, admitted that he was often afraid to discuss the topic as he worried about a backlash. “We’re going to piss off a bunch of Jews,” he said.

Rogen, though, was unapologetic. “If anyone can say whatever they f— want about this s—, it should be two famous Jewish people,” he said.