Loan losses overshadow Barclays trading surge

Barclays has warned of a grim outlook as banks worldwide set aside billions to cover potential bad loans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 30 July 2020
Reuters

  • Barclays has made provisions of £3.7bn for the half-year
LONDON: Barclays set aside a higher than expected £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) to cover a possible rise in loan losses in the second quarter and warned that a grim outlook and low interest rates would hurt profits into 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced banks globally to set aside billions to cover bad loans, and the British bank’s consumer business is under pressure from lower interest rates, smaller credit card balances and personal loan repayment holidays.

Barclays booked pre-tax profit for the first half of the year of £1.3 billion, down from £3 billion a year ago as provisions against potential bad debts outweighed improved revenues from its investment bank.

The bank’s shares were down 3.5 percent in early trade.

Barclays’ trading performance was a bright spot as virus-induced market volatility prompted a 60 percent jump in trading revenues in foreign-exchange, rates and credit trading.

Overall, the markets division posted a 49 percent rise in revenue to £2.1 billion, an endorsement of the strategy adopted by CEO Jes Staley, who has championed the investment banking business, contrary to the wishes of activist investor and top shareholder Edward Bramson, who wants to shrink the sector as part of a program to slash costs.

Barclays was expected to report credit impairment charges and loan loss provisions of £1.42 billion for the April-June period, according to an average of analyst forecasts.

That increase takes total provisions to £3.7 billion for the half-year and analysts predict that sum to rise to £5.79 billion for the full year.

Barclays said impairments in the second half of the year were unlikely to reach levels seen in the January-June period.

The bank also said it would see short-term pressure on efforts to keep costs low, as it spends on various pandemic- related initiatives.

Barclays’ capital ratio came in at 14.2 percent, up from 13.1 percent at the end of March as recent regulatory changes boosted its reserves. Barclays flagged the capital boost earlier this month.

However, the bank warned its capital buffer could come under pressure in the second half of the year.

SABIC to build world’s first renewable power chemical plant

Arab News

  • Spanish facility slated to open by 2024 will feature 263,000 solar panels in bid to make industry carbon neutral
LONDON: SABIC plans to build a chemical plant in Spain fully powered by renewable energy in what is the first project of its kind anywhere in the world.

The polycarbonate facility in Cartegena is expected to be fully operational by 2024, powered by a 100MW PV solar plant.

The deal will see Iberdrola, one of the world’s biggest electricity utility companies, invest almost €70 million to install 263,000 panels, on land owned by SABIC, making it the largest industrial renewable power plant in Europe. 

The 25-year deal represents part of the Riyadh-based petrochemical company’s ambition to have 4 gigawatts (GW) of either wind or solar energy installed for its sites globally by 2025, rising to 12GW by 2030. 

Last year the company installed solar panels at its sites in India and Thailand, helping to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 200 tons.

“Partnerships of this kind are the cornerstone of our business growth model,” said Bob Maughon, EVP Sustainability, Technology & Innovation at SABIC. “In recent years, the many breakthroughs in renewable energy technology have made deployment at this kind of scale possible.”

Once the solar powered facility in Cartagena comes online, SABIC’s customers, including those in the automotive and construction sectors, will have access to
polycarbonate solutions produced with 100 percent renewable power, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

SABIC also plans to install PV technology at its global headquarters in Riyadh, while a final feasibility study is in progress with Marafiq and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to explore a $300 million, 300 megawatt solar array project on the western coast of the Kingdom. 

Once complete, SABIC will take the electricity generated by the plant and deliver it to local chemicals manufacturing plants, the company said.

SABIC makes chemicals, plastics and agri-nutrients worldwide and employs more than 33,000 people.

