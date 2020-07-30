You are here

  Spain's Santander books record $13bn net loss

Spain’s Santander books record $13bn net loss

An economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic has forced Santander to write down previous acquisitions, mainly in Europe. (Reuters)
Updated 30 July 2020
Reuters

Spain’s Santander books record $13bn net loss

  • Euro zone banking giant pays heavy price as core markets hit by pandemic
Updated 30 July 2020
Reuters

MADRID: Spain’s Santander reported a record net loss of €11.1 billion ($13 billion) in the second quarter, taking the biggest hit yet for a European bank dealing with the coronavirus crisis which it tried to offset with lower costs.

The euro zone’s second-biggest bank by market value said on Wednesday it had booked one-off charges worth €12.6 billion as the economic deterioration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to write down previous acquisitions, mainly in Europe.

Santander’s core markets spanning Brazil to Spain have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with weaker emerging market currencies exacerbating the pain.

Of the total impairments, €10.1 billion are related to goodwill and €2.5 billion to DTAs, an instrument that grants tax breaks to companies when reporting losses or against certain provisions.

The bank said impairments would have no impact on its capital levels, which rose to 11.46 percent in June from 11.33 percent in March with the full implementation of new accounting standards.

Santander reiterated its guidance for cost of risk, a measure of the cost of insuring its loan book, at between 130 basis points (bps) and 150 bps by the end of 2020 after it rose in June to 126 basis points. It was 100 bps in March.

Excluding one-offs, underlying attributable profit fell 27 percent to €1.53 billion against the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts at UBS said the cost performance was better than expected but called the results “a messy set of numbers,” confirming the negative direction for revenues in most units and the likely rise of loan loss provisions in the second half.

Santander said the group was ahead of its cost savings plan, with operating expenses down 5 percent year on year in real terms and the European region achieving more than €300 million in costs efficiencies in the first half, 75 percent of the 2020 target.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 14 percent to €7.72 billion due to pressure from low interest rates, while revenues fell 15 percent to €10.46 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected net interest income at €7.75 billion and revenues at €10.56 billion.

The COVID-19 related impairments hit return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE), a measure of profitability, which stood at 5.19 percent at the end of June.

Santander said it was proposing a scrip dividend, payable in new shares, this year equivalent to 10 cents per share for 2019, after the European Central Bank’s recommended euro zone banks did not pay cash dividends until the end of 2020.

The bank said its board intended to resume paying a full cash dividend as “soon as market conditions normalize, subject to regulatory approvals and guidance.”

Topics: Santander Spain

SABIC to build world’s first renewable power chemical plant

Updated 30 July 2020
Arab News

SABIC to build world’s first renewable power chemical plant

  • Spanish facility slated to open by 2024 will feature 263,000 solar panels in bid to make industry carbon neutral
Updated 30 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: SABIC plans to build a chemical plant in Spain fully powered by renewable energy in what is the first project of its kind anywhere in the world.

The polycarbonate facility in Cartegena is expected to be fully operational by 2024, powered by a 100MW PV solar plant.

The deal will see Iberdrola, one of the world’s biggest electricity utility companies, invest almost €70 million to install 263,000 panels, on land owned by SABIC, making it the largest industrial renewable power plant in Europe. 

The 25-year deal represents part of the Riyadh-based petrochemical company’s ambition to have 4 gigawatts (GW) of either wind or solar energy installed for its sites globally by 2025, rising to 12GW by 2030. 

Last year the company installed solar panels at its sites in India and Thailand, helping to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 200 tons.

“Partnerships of this kind are the cornerstone of our business growth model,” said Bob Maughon, EVP Sustainability, Technology & Innovation at SABIC. “In recent years, the many breakthroughs in renewable energy technology have made deployment at this kind of scale possible.”

Once the solar powered facility in Cartagena comes online, SABIC’s customers, including those in the automotive and construction sectors, will have access to
polycarbonate solutions produced with 100 percent renewable power, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

SABIC also plans to install PV technology at its global headquarters in Riyadh, while a final feasibility study is in progress with Marafiq and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to explore a $300 million, 300 megawatt solar array project on the western coast of the Kingdom. 

Once complete, SABIC will take the electricity generated by the plant and deliver it to local chemicals manufacturing plants, the company said.

SABIC makes chemicals, plastics and agri-nutrients worldwide and employs more than 33,000 people.

Topics: SABIC chemical plant

