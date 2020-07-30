Hit by virus and drought, rural Moroccans tighten belts for Eid

You are here

Moroccans buy animals ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in the coastal city of Skhirat, around 20 kilometers south of the capital Rabat. (AFP)
Updated 30 July 2020
  • Agriculture-dependent North African kingdom’s farmers have seen revenues drop despite cities bearing brunt of virus
SKHIRAT: Moroccan farmer Hamid had pinned his hopes on selling sheep for the Eid Al-Adha feast, to make up for a year of drought and the economic paralysis linked to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

But snap domestic travel restrictions imposed by the North African country on Sunday after a surge in new infections have cast a pall over trade ahead of the festival Friday.

While the Moroccan countryside has seen fewer infections than its cities, it has been hit hard by the economic repercussions.

“We lowered our prices in response to weak demand,” Hamid said, a mask slung under his chin.

For the 54-year-old farmer, who heads to market every year ahead of Eid to sell his livestock, “the most important thing is to earn money after months of hardship when we had zero income.”

According to a study by the High Commission for Planning, the drop in income has affected 70 percent of the rural population compared to 59 percent of the urban, with 77 percent of farmers seeing revenues fall. This is in part because people from rural areas “who work in the city and transfer a good part of their income to their families have stopped doing so after losing their jobs,” agronomist Larbi Zagdouni told AFP.

The lockdown, imposed for around 10 weeks from mid-March, compounded problems for farmers already facing a severe drought in a country dependent on agriculture.

In difficult times, many farmers rely on selling their livestock to “reduce losses and pay off debts,” 34-year-old farmer Abdellatif said.

Eid Al-Adha will still be celebrated this year even though mosques will not hold public prayers and travel restrictions will limit family gatherings.

Seated on the back of a truck carrying sheep to the Skhirat market near the capital Rabat, Abdellatif said he thinks not celebrating the feast of sacrifice “would be a disaster.”

Zagdouni echoed this, saying, “This festival is important for rural areas and particularly during this period of crisis. Banning it would be a catastrophe for rural areas.”

Last year, overall revenues related to Eid Al-Adha reached about 12 billion dirhams (around $1.3 billion), according to the agriculture ministry.

But concerns have been raised, cited by local media in recent weeks, that celebrating the holiday could exacerbate the health crisis as a result of families coming together.

Authorities decided not to ban celebrations but have required social distancing and wearing masks, levying fines for non-compliance.

But observance of the measures on the ground is mixed, with social distancing largely ignored in markets packed with un-masked buyers and vendors.

Faced with general laxity on anti-virus rules, authorities have increased calls for “responsibility” and Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb urged the population to “avoid unnecessary visits,” limit physical contact and “ensure preventive measures are respected during family gatherings.”

Morocco has in recent days seen record case numbers, reporting 811 new infections on Saturday and 633 on Sunday. The total number of cases in the kingdom stands at 20,278, including 313 deaths.

The travel restrictions slapped on eight cities over the weekend sparked chaos across the country, with giant traffic jams on the roads and train stations crammed with people wanting at all costs to spend the festival with family.

SABIC to build world’s first renewable power chemical plant

  • Spanish facility slated to open by 2024 will feature 263,000 solar panels in bid to make industry carbon neutral
LONDON: SABIC plans to build a chemical plant in Spain fully powered by renewable energy in what is the first project of its kind anywhere in the world.

The polycarbonate facility in Cartegena is expected to be fully operational by 2024, powered by a 100MW PV solar plant.

The deal will see Iberdrola, one of the world’s biggest electricity utility companies, invest almost €70 million to install 263,000 panels, on land owned by SABIC, making it the largest industrial renewable power plant in Europe. 

The 25-year deal represents part of the Riyadh-based petrochemical company’s ambition to have 4 gigawatts (GW) of either wind or solar energy installed for its sites globally by 2025, rising to 12GW by 2030. 

Last year the company installed solar panels at its sites in India and Thailand, helping to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 200 tons.

“Partnerships of this kind are the cornerstone of our business growth model,” said Bob Maughon, EVP Sustainability, Technology & Innovation at SABIC. “In recent years, the many breakthroughs in renewable energy technology have made deployment at this kind of scale possible.”

Once the solar powered facility in Cartagena comes online, SABIC’s customers, including those in the automotive and construction sectors, will have access to
polycarbonate solutions produced with 100 percent renewable power, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

SABIC also plans to install PV technology at its global headquarters in Riyadh, while a final feasibility study is in progress with Marafiq and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to explore a $300 million, 300 megawatt solar array project on the western coast of the Kingdom. 

Once complete, SABIC will take the electricity generated by the plant and deliver it to local chemicals manufacturing plants, the company said.

SABIC makes chemicals, plastics and agri-nutrients worldwide and employs more than 33,000 people.

