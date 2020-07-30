You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Semiclassical Way by Eric J. Heller

Updated 30 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Semiclassical Way by Eric J. Heller

Updated 30 July 2020
Arab News

Physical systems have been traditionally described in terms of either classical or quantum mechanics. But in recent years, semiclassical methods have developed rapidly, providing deep physical insight and computational tools for quantum dynamics and spectroscopy. In this book, Eric Heller introduces and develops this subject, demonstrating its power with many examples. 

In the first half of the book, Heller covers relevant aspects of classical mechanics, building from them the semiclassical way through the semiclassical limit of the Feynman path integral. The second half of the book applies this approach to various kinds of spectroscopy, such as molecular spectroscopy and electron imaging and quantum dynamical systems with an emphasis on tunneling. Adopting a distinctly time-dependent viewpoint, Heller argues for semiclassical theories from experimental and theoretical vantage points valuable to research in physics and chemistry.

Featuring more than two hundred figures, the book provides a geometric, phase-space, and coordinate-space pathway to greater understanding.

Filled with practical examples and applications, The Semiclassical Way to Dynamics and Spectroscopy is a comprehensive presentation of the tools necessary to successfully delve into this unique area of quantum mechanics.

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Political Economy of the Special Relationship by Jeremy Green
Dubai author Avni Doshi added to longlist of 2020 Booker Prize 

What We Are Reading Today: The Political Economy of the Special Relationship by Jeremy Green

Updated 29 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Political Economy of the Special Relationship by Jeremy Green

Updated 29 July 2020
Arab News

The rise of global finance in the latter half of the 20th century has long been understood as one chapter in a larger story about the postwar growth of the US. The Political Economy of the Special Relationship challenges this popular narrative. Revealing the Anglo-American origins of financial globalization, Jeremy Green sheds new light on Britain’s hugely significant, but often overlooked, role in remaking international capitalism alongside America.

Drawing from new archival research, Green questions the conventional view of international economic history as a series of cyclical transitions among hegemonic powers. Instead, he explores the longstanding interactive role of private and public financial institutions in Britain and the US — most notably the close links between their financial markets, central banks, and monetary and fiscal policies. He shows that America’s unparalleled post-WWII financial power was facilitated, and in important ways constrained, by British capitalism, as the US often had to work with and through British politicians, officials, and bankers to achieve its vision of a liberal economic order.

Transatlantic integration and competition spurred the rise of the financial sector, an increased reliance on debt, a global easing of regulation, the ascendance of monetarism, and the transition to neoliberalism.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

