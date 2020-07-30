Tokyo trial of Ghosn aide to begin in September

TOKYO: The delayed trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, accused of financial misconduct with the company’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn, will start in September in Tokyo, a source close to the case said Thursday.

The first hearing for Ghosn’s former right-hand man has been set for Sept. 15 at the Tokyo District Court, the source told AFP.

Kelly, a 63-year-old US national, was arrested the same day as Ghosn in November 2018.

Like Ghosn, he is accused of conspiring to conceal from shareholders tens of millions of dollars in pay the former chief executive was promised after his retirement. Kelly faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

Ghosn is currently an international fugitive after jumping bail in an audacious escape and fleeing to Lebanon.

He denies the charges against him.

Kelly was originally scheduled to face trial earlier this year but proceedings were reportedly postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly, who denies the allegations against him, was later released on bail after more than a month in a detention center. He has since been waiting for trial in Tokyo.