Tokyo trial of Ghosn aide to begin in September

Greg Kelly, the former deputy of ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, is seen in the car, as he leaves after being released from a detention center in Tokyo, Japan, December 25, 2018. (File/Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

  • The first hearing for Ghosn’s former right-hand man has been set for Sept. 15 at the Tokyo District Court
  • Ghosn is currently an international fugitive after jumping bail in an audacious escape and fleeing to Lebanon
TOKYO: The delayed trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, accused of financial misconduct with the company’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn, will start in September in Tokyo, a source close to the case said Thursday.
The first hearing for Ghosn’s former right-hand man has been set for Sept. 15 at the Tokyo District Court, the source told AFP.
Kelly, a 63-year-old US national, was arrested the same day as Ghosn in November 2018.
Like Ghosn, he is accused of conspiring to conceal from shareholders tens of millions of dollars in pay the former chief executive was promised after his retirement. Kelly faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.
Ghosn is currently an international fugitive after jumping bail in an audacious escape and fleeing to Lebanon.
He denies the charges against him.
Kelly was originally scheduled to face trial earlier this year but proceedings were reportedly postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly, who denies the allegations against him, was later released on bail after more than a month in a detention center. He has since been waiting for trial in Tokyo.

China orders regular coronavirus tests at wholesale markets

  • China’s National Health Commission urged local authorities to strengthen monitoring for the coronavirus at major wholesale markets
  • The guideline come after China’s capital city Beijing reported in early June a cluster of coronavirus infections
BEIJING: China asked local authorities to carry out regular coronavirus tests at wholesale markets, the country’s health authority said on Thursday, part of an all-out effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has urged local authorities to strengthen monitoring for the coronavirus at major wholesale markets that can cover extensive neighboring areas, especially those with stands selling frozen and refrigerated meats and seafood, or with moist and closed spaces, according to a notice published on the commission’s website.
The guideline come after China’s capital city Beijing reported in early June a cluster of coronavirus infections that centered around a major wholesale market.
Local working groups in charge of coronavirus control and prevention must collect samples from major wholesale markets, especially those selling meats and seafood, once every week for coronavirus tests. However, smaller wholesale markets can do testing once a month.
Areas and objects at the markets that should be tested for the coronavirus include knives used at major stands, workers’ clothes surface, freezers, meats and seafood, sewage, restrooms, garbage trucks, and offices, according to the NHC notice.
China has already started COVID-19 testing on imported meats and seafood, and at domestic meat processors. It has also banned shipments from a list of meat processing plants overseas.

