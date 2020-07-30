You are here

  • Home
  • Car bomb kills at least 17 in Afghanistan ahead of cease-fire

Car bomb kills at least 17 in Afghanistan ahead of cease-fire

A wounded child is carried into the Emergency Surgical Center in Kabul after a bomb blast targeted a crowded market a day before Eid Al-Adha in Logar province, Afghanistan, 30 July, 2020. (EPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4zr3m

Updated 30 July 2020
AFP

Car bomb kills at least 17 in Afghanistan ahead of cease-fire

  • Suicide bomber struck as crowds shopped ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha
  • Blast came on eve of a three-day cease-fire between Taliban and Kabul
Updated 30 July 2020
AFP

PULI ALAM, Afghanistan: At least 17 people were killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan on Thursday as crowds shopped ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, officials and a medic said.
“Seventeen bodies and 21 wounded people were brought to our hospital,” Sediqullah, a senior doctor at a hospital in the city of Puli Alam in Logar province, told AFP.
The interior ministry confirmed the blast, which came on the eve of a three-day cease-fire between the Taliban and Kabul.
“It was a suicide car bomb in a crowded place where our people were shopping for Eid Al-Adha,” Dedar Lawang, spokesman for Logar’s governor, told AFP.
The explosion occurred near the governor’s office, said Jamshed Ahmad, a student at the site of the blast.
The interior ministry condemned the explosion.
“The terrorists have once again struck on the night of Eid Al-Adha and killed a number of our countrymen,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the blast had “nothing to do” with the insurgents.
The extremist Daesh group, which has claimed a string of high-profile attacks on civilians in recent years, did not immediately comment on Thursday’s blast.
The Taliban and Afghan government have agreed on a three-day cease-fire starting Friday, the first day of Eid.
The truce is slated to last for the duration of the festival, which marks the end of Hajj.
The cease-fire has raised hopes of a permanent truce ahead of much-awaited peace talks between the two foes.
The talks were initially scheduled for March, but have been delayed amid a contentious prisoner exchange.
The prisoner swap was agreed in a deal between the Taliban and Washington signed in February but which excluded Kabul.
The deal stipulated that Kabul release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in return for 1,000 Afghan security personnel held captive by the insurgents.
On Thursday, the Taliban announced they had released another 82 government inmates, the last remaining batch of prisoners they had pledged to free.
“The process has been completed successfully ... and a total of 1,005 prisoners have been released,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.
Afghan authorities have so far freed more than 4,400 Taliban prisoners, with further releases expected in the coming days.
On Tuesday, President Ashraf Ghani said peace talks with the Taliban could begin as early as next week, once the exchange is complete.

Topics: Afghanistan eid al-adha bombing

Related

Update
World
Taliban announce Eid Al-Adha ceasefire in Afghanistan

Chinese scientist arrested in California after seeking medical care

Updated 50 sec ago
AP

Chinese scientist arrested in California after seeking medical care

  • Juan Tang and three other scientists living in the US, face charges of lying about their status as members of China’s People’s Liberation Army
Updated 50 sec ago
AP
SAN FRANCISCO: A Chinese scientist charged with visa fraud after US authorities said she concealed her military ties was arrested after she left the Chinese consulate in San Francisco to seek medical care for her asthma, court documents showed.
Juan Tang, who has a doctorate in cellular biology, entered the United States on Dec. 27, 2019, to work at the University of California, Davis as a visiting researcher in the Department of Radiation Oncology, Alexandra Negin, an assistant federal public defender, said in the filing Wednesday asking the court for her release on bail.
A hearing on whether Tang, 37, should be released on bail is scheduled Friday. She is being held at a Sacramento County jail on behalf of federal authorities after her arrest last week.
Tang and three other scientists living in the US, face charges of lying about their status as members of China’s People’s Liberation Army. All were charged with visa fraud, the Justice Department said.
Tang was the last of the four to be arrested after the Justice Department accused the Chinese consulate in San Francisco of harboring a known fugitive.
Negin said Tang went to the consulate to seek help and remained there after FBI agents questioned her at her Davis apartment on June 20 and executed a search warrant, seizing her passport and visa.
A criminal complaint was filed under seal on June 26 but Tang did not learn she had been charged with a crime until her July 23 arrest, Negin wrote.
When US agents went to the Chinese consulate to inform her there was a warrant for her arrest Tang, who has asthma, wanted to surrender but was “in hysterics” and consulate employees believed she needed to see a doctor. the filing states.
Negin said she believes federal officers were surveilling the consulate and after seeing her leave in a vehicle with consular staff, followed them to a medical office where “Ms. Tang was seen, medically cleared and then arrested.”
Negin wrote Tang is not a danger to the community and could have remained in the consulate to avoid arrest.
“Instead she agreed to leave consulate property knowing this would allow law enforcement to arrest her,” she said.
Tang is married and has an 8-year-old daughter who is in China with Tang’s husband.
Tang left the family home at 18 to attend college and is a cancer researcher who had never traveled outside China before coming to the United States to do cancer research as part of a one-year program, Negin said.
Negin said Tang left her job in June as a visiting researcher at UC, Davis’ Department of Radiation Oncology because her lab was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She planned to return to China.
Agents found photographs of Tang in a uniform of the civilian cadre of China’s PLA and also reviewed articles from China that identified her military affiliation.
But Negin argued the evidence against Tang is based on old photographs from when she was a student at a medical school run by the military and documents that were translated on apps.
“That does not mean that she was ‘in the military,” Negin wrote.
“She has every incentive to see this case through to its conclusion and return to China after the case is resolved,” Negin added.

Latest updates

Chinese scientist arrested in California after seeking medical care
Olympics could have ‘limited spectators,’ says Tokyo 2020 chief
Shell avoids loss with strong trading but sees demand hit
Total suffers first quarterly loss since 2015
Raytheon lobbies for Lockheed’s $300 million Japan radar deal Lockheed’s $300 million radar deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.