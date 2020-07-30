Muse Rawan: What We Are Buying Today

Muse Rawan is a Saudi unisex jewelry house inspired by the landscape, architecture, archaeological treasures and ancient history of the Saudi Arabian desert.
The business was launched in 2016 by Saudi jewelry and fashion designer Rawan Al-Sehli.
Muse Rawan design house has reinvented the concept of traditional jewelry with modern pieces that embody the archaeological wonders found in the Kingdom’s deserts.
The brand tells the untold stories behind monuments and artefacts found in the diverse deserts of Saudi Arabia.
Muse Rawan will introduce you to rare pieces through their three spectacular collections, including the Islamic architecture collection. The collections feature the finest jewelry, using 18-carat and 21-carat gold decorated with precious stones that include sapphires, emeralds, diamonds and rubies.
Muse Rawan is sold online throughout the world and aims to spread the greatness of Saudi Arabian ancient history via necklaces, wedding rings, cufflinks, earrings and bracelets.
