Samsung: Smartphone demand to drive second half earnings

The new Galaxy Z Flip 5G. (Supplied)
Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters

  • Huawei’s rise was spurred by sales in China, where fresh COVID-19 cases are low, but Samsung is likely to gain back market share as demand in other countries recover
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics expects a recovery in demand for smartphones and consumer electronics to underpin profits in the second half of the year, after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) saw a shift to online working boost quarterly earnings.
It tempered its relatively upbeat forecast when announcing second quarter results on Thursday with a warning that the pandemic and trade disputes posed ongoing risks for earnings.
Samsung posted a 23 percent jump in operating profit in the April-June quarter on the back of strong DRAM memory chip sales to online server providers, along with cuts in marketing costs.
Prices for the chips, which create temporary workspaces to allow devices to multitask, spiked in the second quarter as people shifted to working and learning online from home because of the pandemic. Samsung’s Korean peer SK Hynix and US firm Micron Technology Inc. also benefited from the trend.
Operating profit at Samsung’s chip business surged 60 percent to 5.43 trillion won in the second quarter, accounting for two thirds of its total 8.1 trillion won profit.
Samsung said it expected server demand for chips to remain solid for the remainder of the year and a boost in smartphone demand, given planned product launches and anticipated demand for 5G-capable phones.
Still, Samsung and other Asian tech companies in the global supply chain have been rocked by trade tensions between the United States and China that has put cross-border trade in components, devices and technology at the mercy of politics.
“Given many uncertainties including COVID-19, trade tension and that customers may change their inventory and investment strategies, it’s still difficult to say when (DRAM) price will hit an inflection point,” senior vice president of memory business Han Jin-man said.
The company would keep a close eye on chip inventory levels at data center firms who stockpiled in the first half to meet telecommuting demand, he said.
SK Hynix and some analysts have painted a more downbeat outlook, expectating a fall in DRAM chip prices.
“Demand for the second half ... will be relatively weak ... but it’s not going to be a hard landing as the market had feared,” said Choi Young-san, analyst at E-Best Securities.
Quarterly operating profit in Samsung’s mobile division rose 25 percent to 1.95 trillion won. Total revenue dropped 6 percent to 53 trillion won.
During the quarter, China’s Huawei overtook Samsung as the world’s biggest seller of phones, shipping 55.8 million devices to Samsung’s 53.7 million, according to research firm Canalys.
Huawei’s rise was spurred by sales in China, where fresh COVID-19 cases are low, but Samsung is likely to gain back market share as demand in other countries recover.
Samsung plans to unveil new flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy Note and a foldable phone in the second half, as well as expand sales of mid-tier models.
Samsung also said its display business, which makes screens for mobile phones, TVs and monitors and counts Apple Inc. as a customer, is expected to improve late this year as set makers launch new products to meet demand from lockdowns easing and people shopping for year-end holidays.

Spain in recession as economy shrinks 18.5% in the second quarter

Updated 31 July 2020
AFP

Spain in recession as economy shrinks 18.5% in the second quarter

  • A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of a contraction in GDP
Updated 31 July 2020
AFP

MADRID: Spain plunged into recession in the second quarter after its gross domestic product tumbled by 18.5 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed on Friday.
In the first quarter, growth had fallen by 5.2 percent, the Institute of National Statistics said (INE). A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of a contraction in GDP.
The first of estimate by INE is broadly in line with the forecast by the Bank of Spain which had seen a contraction in the economy of between 16 and 22 percent for the period between April to June at the height of the lockdown when all non-essential activities were halted.
The restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, which began in mid-March, were only gradually lifted in May and June.
The business, transport and hotels sector were all badly hit, with a 40 percent drop compared with the first quarter.
And tourism, a pillar of the Spanish economy which accounts for 12 percent of GDP, suffered with a 60 percent drop in revenues compared the same period in 2019.
Construction fell by 24 percent compared with the first quarter and industry by 18.5 percent. Household consumption dropped by around 21 percent and business investment by 22 percent while exports fell by around a third.
The Spanish government sees the economy contracting by 9.2 percent overall in 2020 but the Bank of Spain says that figure could reach 15 percent.
Analysts at Capital Economics said they were expecting the Spanish economy to contract “by some 12 percent this year and then recover only slowly thereafter, with a return to pre-virus size years away.”
“The record plunge in Spain’s GDP of 18.5 percent is likely to have been one of the biggest falls of any euro-zone country in the second quarter, illustrating the severity of the country’s lockdown and its slow and partial recovery,” it said in a note.
“And the recent rise in virus cases is likely to hold back the recovery in tourism, strengthening our view that the Spanish economy will struggle to rebound as quickly as its neighbors.”
Spain suffered a particularly deadly outbreak of the virus, with more than 28,400 people losing their lives.
However, it will benefit considerably from the historic €750 billion rescue plan that was agreed by the European Union’s 27 member states on July 21.
Under the plan, Spain will receive €140 billion ($162 billion) of which just over half — or €73 billion — is in the form of subsidies, while the rest is in the form of loans.
According to Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, the measures taken by the government to prop up the economy — such as extending its furlough scheme, state-sponsored loans, subsidies for the self-employed — enabled Spain to avoid “a collapse in GDP of more than 25 percent.”
The pandemic also destroyed more than a million jobs in Spain in the second quarter, mostly in the services and tourism sector.
Unemployment hit 15.3 percent by the end of June and is expected to reach 19 percent by the year’s end, the government says, although the IMF sees that figure rising to as much as 20.8 percent.

