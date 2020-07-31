You are here

  • Home
  • Seasonal flu reports hit record lows amid global social distancing

Seasonal flu reports hit record lows amid global social distancing

Global social distancing rules targeting coronavirus have pushed influenza infection rates to a record low signalling that the measures are having an unprecedented impact on other communicable diseases. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Seasonal flu reports hit record lows amid global social distancing

  • South Korea’s infectious disease portal reported an 83% decrease in cases from the same period a year earlier
  • There’s concern the unprecedented drop in cases could have a negative impact on immunity levels in following seasons
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING, China: Global social distancing rules targeting coronavirus have pushed influenza infection rates to a record low, early figures show, signalling that the measures are having an unprecedented impact on other communicable diseases.
In China, where the earliest wide-scale lockdown measures began, new reports of diseases including mumps, measles and some sexually transmitted diseases, have declined significantly, though influenza cases have seen the sharpest drop off.
Infections reported monthly by the county’s health ministry have dropped by over 90% since the beginning of the lockdown, from an average of around 290,000 cases a month to 23,000.
Canada’s flu surveillance system also reported “exceptionally low levels” of influenza in a recent report, as did other countries that report weekly flu surveillance statistics including the UK and Australia.
In its most recent weekly report, South Korea’s infectious disease portal reported an 83% decrease in cases from the same period a year earlier.
“We’ve seen the lowest ever rates of other viral infection admissions for this time of year,” said Ben Marais, an expert in infectious disease at the University of Sydney and clinician at the children’s unit at Westmead Hospital.
“We normally have wards full of children with wheezy chests at this time of year, in winter…but this year the wards are essentially empty,” he said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates there are some 3-5 million severe illnesses and up to 500,000 deaths annually linked to seasonal influenza globally.
Passed by us
While experts say the drop in influenza infections has reduced the strain on health care systems and lowered the number of influenza fatalities, there’s also concern that the unprecedented drop in cases could have a negative impact on immunity levels in following seasons.
“It may be that if we don’t have infections this season there will be more vulnerable people next season, that is definitely something that we will have to carefully monitor,” said Marais. “This season passed us by, it seems.”
Lower numbers of some infectious diseases could also be linked to reduced reporting rates.
The WHO said in a recent report that influenza surveillance figures should be “interpreted with caution,” due to the limited capacity for reporting in some countries during the pandemic.
The impact of the lockdown on other diseases with a longer onset period, including HIV and Tuberculosis, may not be clear for years to come.
In China, new cases of mumps dropped by around 70% and measles by over 90% since the lockdown.
There was an average of around 7,500 gonorrhea cases reported per month since the lockdown, down from 12,100 a month in 2019.
Hepatitis, which last year infected some 1.2 million Chinese people according to the reporting system, was down by over 20% in the same period.

Philippines extends coronavirus restrictions in Manila as cases surge

Updated 31 July 2020

Philippines extends coronavirus restrictions in Manila as cases surge

Updated 31 July 2020

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday extended coronavirus restrictions in the capital Manila until mid-August and said the Southeast Asian country would be given priority by China if supplies of a vaccine became available.
The Philippines this month recorded Southeast Asia’s biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths and biggest single-day increase in confirmed infections.
The capital region, provinces south of it, and cities in central Philippines were placed under general community quarantine, limiting movement of elderly and children, and the capacity of business establishments.
“My plea is to endure some more. Many have been infected,” Duterte said in a televised address.
Duterte promised free vaccines if they became available by late this year, prioritizing first the poor and then the middle class, police and military personnel. The Philippines will be given precedence by China in vaccine distribution, he said.
Several pharmaceutical companies from China, the United States and the United Kingdom are conducting late-stage trials on vaccines.
The Philippines planned to buy 40 million doses worth $400 million for 20 million people, around a fifth of the country’s 107 million population, said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.
“Once the vaccine is available I am sure can fully open,” Dominguez said.
The Philippines has Southeast Asia’s second-highest number of coronavirus infections after Indonesia, with cases jumping nearly five-fold to 89,374 and deaths more than doubling to 1,983 since a tough lockdown was eased in June.

Related

World
Philippines to ramp up coronavirus testing as Duterte warns of arrests
Business & Economy
Life on hold for millions of Philippine migrant workers

Latest updates

Seasonal flu reports hit record lows amid global social distancing
Jordan calls on Israel to respect Al-Aqsa mosque sanctity
UAE coronavirus cases top 60,000
No health issues reported among Hajj pilgrims
A history of devoted tradition holds firm in Makkah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.