Vietnam counts record number of cases as coronavirus creeps back

Residents wait to be tested at a makeshift rapid testing center in Hanoi as Vietnam recorded a rise in coronavirus cases on July 31, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2020
AFP

  • Communist state has won praise for stubbing out the coronavirus early
  • A man tested positive for COVID-19 in the southern city of Danang
HANOI: Vietnam has recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 — its highest single daily tally since the pandemic began — as an outbreak in the resort city of Danang erodes the country’s efforts to stay virus-free.
The Communist state won praise for stubbing out the virus early with strict restrictions on movement, extensive quarantine measures and a robust track and trace regime.
It had not recorded a locally transmitted infection for nearly 100 days.
But that changed over the weekend, when a man tested positive for COVID-19 in the southern city of Danang, a beach resort usually packed with tourists.
Since then nearly 100 people who had traveled to Danang have tested positive across the country, leaving health authorities scrambling to snuff out the outbreak.
The number of “infected people increased at a record figure with new 45 cases” the Suc Khoe Doi Song newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Ministry of Health, said on Friday.
The patients are aged between 27 and 87 and all are patients or employed at Danang’s hospitals or their relatives, it added.
State media said a makeshift hospital is being set up at a Danang sports center in anticipation of the outbreak worsening.
Flights in and out of Danang and public transport within the city have already been suspended, and the majority of its 1.1 million inhabitants have been advised to remain at home.
At least 21,000 people are undergoing rapid test swabs for the virus in the capital Hanoi after traveling to Danang. Similar tests are also conducted in business hub Ho Chi Minh City for returnees from Danang.
Bars have been closed in the nearby Hue, while tourism is suspended in the historic city of Hoi An.
The communist state has won praise for its handling of the virus — reporting just 509 infections in total, including those from the new wave, and no deaths despite sharing a long border with China.

US to pay $2.1b to Sanofi, GSK, in COVID-19 vaccine deal

Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters

  • The deal works out at a cost of around $42 per person inoculated
  • That is almost identical to the $40 per patient the US agreed to pay Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE
The US government will pay $2.1 billion to Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc for COVID-19 vaccines to cover 50 million people and to underwrite the drug makers’ testing and manufacturing, the companies said on Friday.
The award is the biggest yet from ‘Operation Warp Speed’, the White House initiative aimed at accelerating access to vaccines and treatments to fight COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The deal, announced by the US Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense, works out at a cost of around $42 per person inoculated.
That is almost identical to the $40 per patient the US agreed to pay Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE when it inked a nearly $2 billion deal for 50 million courses of that potential vaccine last week.
The Sanofi-GSK deal is for 100 million doses, at two per person, and gives the government an option to purchase an additional 500 million doses at an unspecified price. Sanofi and GSK plan to start clinical trials for the vaccine in September.
Sanofi executive Clement Lewin said the companies had not yet agreed with the government on a specific price for the additional doses.
GSK said in a statement that more than half of the total funding will go into further development of the vaccine, including clinical trials, with the remainder used for a manufacturing ramp-up and delivery of doses.
The two companies’ inoculation is combination of a vaccine based on Sanofi’s flu shots and a complementary technology from GSK called an adjuvant, designed to improve the vaccine’s potency.
Sanofi will receive the bulk of the proceeds from the deal.
It marks the second contract for the Franco-British pair’s vaccine candidate after they agreed earlier this week to supply 60 million doses to the British government.
Reuters reported last week that Pfizer’s deal was expected to set a pricing benchmark for future deals between drugmakers and governments.
Moderna Inc. and Pfizer began two 30,000-subject trials of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday that could clear the way for regulatory approval and use by the end of 2020.

