Major Australian city in coronavirus ‘limbo’ as outbreak rages

Medical workers evacuate a resident from the Epping Gardens aged care facility in the Melbourne suburb of Epping on July 30, 2020, as the city battles fresh outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2020
  • Elsewhere in the country other states and territories have reported zero or just handfuls of cases for weeks
  • Victoria state — of which Melbourne is the capital — reported over 600 cases Friday and eight deaths
MELBOURNE, Australia: Australian officials were eyeing tighter restrictions in the nation’s second-biggest city Friday as hundreds more coronavirus cases were recorded despite more than three weeks in lockdown.
As greater Melbourne passed the halfway point of a lockdown initially intended to last six weeks, Premier Daniel Andrews said the state would be stuck in “limbo” unless it could cut the infection rate.
“We’ve stopped it from getting completely out of control... but we haven’t been able to suppress it sufficiently,” Andrews told media in Melbourne.
Without a drop in infections, there was an “absolute certainty” any rollback of restrictions would see virus cases spiral out of control, he said.
“It’s almost impossible for us to see businesses recover and survive unless and until we get these numbers down.”
Victoria state — of which Melbourne is the capital — reported over 600 cases Friday and eight deaths, a drop after recording the nation’s highest daily toll Thursday with 18 deaths and 723 cases.
Half of the new deaths were connected to aged care homes in the city.
The state’s top health official said any increase in restrictions had “really significant consequences” but admitted tougher rules were now being considered, including a strict lockdown and widespread business closures successfully used in neighboring New Zealand.
New Zealand has not recorded a locally transmitted case from an unknown source in over 90 days and only 22 deaths in a population of five million.
Australia’s cases ticked toward 17,000 on Friday, recording 196 deaths in a population of 25 million.
The outbreak comes as Muslims around the country mark Eid Al-Adha — with Andrews admitting the religious holiday would look incredibly different this year for Victorian worshippers.
In Sydney, restrictions on numbers allowed inside the Gallipoli mosque caused large queues on Friday morning, with all worshippers wearing masks as the city battles growing clusters.
New South Wales state recorded 21 new cases on Friday.
Elsewhere in the country other states and territories have reported zero or just handfuls of cases for weeks, relaxing restrictions but banning visitors from the hotspots of Victoria and greater Sydney.

Afghan president orders release of 500 Taliban inmates

Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Afghan president orders release of 500 Taliban inmates

  • Ghani said the militants would be freed during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, which started Friday and has prompted a national cease-fire for three days
  • The release would complete the government’s pledge to free 5,000 Taliban fighters as outlined in a deal the insurgents signed with Washington
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday ordered the release of 500 Taliban prisoners as part of a new cease-fire that could lead into long-delayed peace talks.
Ghani said the militants would be freed during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, which started Friday and has prompted a national cease-fire for three days.
The release would complete the government’s pledge to free 5,000 Taliban fighters as outlined in a deal the insurgents signed with Washington, he said.
“To show goodwill and accelerate the peace talks, we will release 500 Taliban prisoners in response to the group’s three-day cease-fire announcement,” Ghani said in an Eid speech.
However, the 500 inmates are not on the original list of 5,000 demanded by the Taliban.
Kabul authorities have already released 4,600 of those prisoners but are hesitating about the release of the final 400, deeming them too dangerous.
“I do not have the right to decide on the release of those 400 Taliban prisoners who are accused of serious crimes,” Ghani said, adding that a gathering of Afghan elders would decide their fate.
The Taliban, who have insisted on the release of those 400 militants, did not immediately comment.
The US-Taliban accord signed in February stipulated Kabul would release 5,000 insurgents in return for 1,000 government forces held captive by the militant group.
Late Thursday, the Taliban claimed they had completed the release of all 1,000 government prisoners.
The contentious prisoner swap is a key precondition for peace talks.
Both Ghani and the Taliban signalled this week they were ready for talks after Eid, provided the prisoner swap is complete.

