The FA Cup final: Five big questions as Arsenal take on Chelsea

Arsenal faces Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, August 1, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2020
Ali Khaled

  • Mikel Arteta has slowly given Arsenal more cohesion and defensive stability
Which David Luiz will turn up?

The neutrals, as much as fans of his current and former clubs, will as ever be keeping an eye on David Luiz.

When Premier League football resumed after the enforced break caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID19) pandemic, the world watched as Luiz produced a comically inept display in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to a rampant Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Eyes rolled: Same old David Luiz.

But since then he has been responsible for some of Arsenal’s best performances as Mikel Arteta has slowly given the team more cohesion and defensive stability.

So, which version of the Brazilian defender will turn up against his former club at Wembley?

Will it be the occasionally mistake-ridden player with a penchant for giving away penalties and getting sent off in high-profile matches? Or, more accurately, the two-time FA Cup winner with Chelsea whose outstanding performance against Manchester City in the semi-final played a significant part in the Gunners reaching the final?

Do not bet against him confounding his army of critics yet again.

Can Frank Lampard make history with Chelsea?

An already very good first season in charge of Chelsea could end up being an excellent one for Frank Lampard. And, indeed, a historic one.

Not many people imagined Lampard would enjoy such a fine debut season when he joined Chelsea last summer, particularly as the club was hamstrung by a transfer ban.

But despite inconsistent performances along the way, a fourth-place finish, and Champions League qualification, have exceeded the expectations of most Chelsea fans.

The emergence of young talent such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, and Billy Gilmour have added to the positivity around Stamford Bridge as big-money signings, like that of Timo Werner, return to the club ahead of next season.

But before that, the seemingly endless 2019-20 season could end with a trophy as well.

Should Chelsea come out on top at Wembley, Lampard, whose father Frank Lampard Snr. claimed two FA Cup winner’s medals with West Ham in 1975 and 1980, will become one of only 16 individuals to have won the famous competition as a player and manager.

He will also ensure that a Lampard has won the cup in the 1970s, 1980s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

Will Arteta resurrect Arsenal’s love affair with the FA Cup?

If expectations weigh heavy on Lampard, then spare a thought for Mikel Arteta. The young Spanish coach is on the verge of becoming the first man to lead Arsenal to a trophy since the club’s greatest manager Arsene Wenger.

Despite what many see as a disappointing denouement to 22 years at Arsenal, Wenger won the FA Cup three times in his last five seasons at the club, and a remarkable, record-breaking seven times in total.

While Unai Emery failed to handle the pressure of succeeding Wenger, Arteta seems to have thicker skin and, having represented the club as a player, a deeper understanding of what Arsenal fans demand.

It would be a stretch to say that Arteta’s time as coach has been an unqualified success so far, but all indications are that he is finally steering a club, that was drifting aimlessly, in the right direction.

A trophy in less than a season as manager would see him join former Arsenal greats in double-quick time.

Is Christian Pulisic ready to justify Captain America hype?

Few players have caught the eye quite like Christian Pulisic since Project Restart.

The man dubbed Captain America had a promising if inconsistent season disrupted by injury at the turn of the year. But the break gave him ample time to recover and his increasingly improving performances since then have made him one of Chelsea’s most in-form players going into the FA Cup final. His cameo against Liverpool at Anfield was particularly outstanding, almost inspiring what would have been a remarkable comeback.

A few minor mistakes will in recent weeks have concerned Lampard, who will know Pulisic’s pace and creativity could be a major weapon for Chelsea should he get the nod at Wembley.

The US international missed the 2-0 semi-final win over Manchester United and was substituted near the end of Chelsea’s last Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, perhaps an indication that his coach is saving him for the big showpiece event.

After the 21-year-old’s introduction against Liverpool, football pundit Gary Lineker tweeted that Pulisic could become “the first American footballing (soccer for you guys) star.”

What better way to confirm such a lofty prediction than by winning the FA Cup in your first season in England.

Mount or Saka: Which England hopeful will rise to the top?

A feature of both clubs’ seasons has been the reliance by Lampard and Arteta on young English academy talent ahead of more established, but fading, international stars.

Twenty-one-year-old Mason Mount started the season on fire for Chelsea, for a while even making fans forget the departure of club legend Eden Hazard. Expectations and fatigue would catch up with Mount, but it is a testament to his character that he has ended the season as one of the team’s best performers.

Bukayo Saka has arguably been an even bigger revelation. Only 18, the tricky winger forward has pace to burn, and is already a trusted first-team player for Arteta, not to mention a favorite with fans, despite his tender years. A new four-year contract signed recently showed just how highly the club’s hierarchy think of him.

As left-sided attacking players, Mount and Saka play in roughly the same position, making their potential appearances at Wembley one of the final’s more intriguing sub-plots. And with Euro 2020 postponed until next summer, do not be surprised if the two youngsters are vying for the same position in the England team by then as well.

Topics: football Arsenal Chelsea

Paul George, Clippers bury Pelicans with 3-point spree

Updated 02 August 2020
AP

Paul George, Clippers bury Pelicans with 3-point spree

  • Oklahoma City rolled past Utah in their first game of the restart
  • Miami beat Denver in the first restart game for both teams
Updated 02 August 2020
AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and scored 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 126-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
Los Angeles broke a franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers, with George making 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied a team record for 3-pointers in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 lead.
Los Angeles made its first six 3-pointers to take a 20-6 lead.
Kawhi Leonard had 24 points o help the Clippers bounce back from a 103-101 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in their first game of the restart.
The Pelicans had a minor scare midway through the first half when rookie Zion Williamson stepped on Reggie Jackson’s foot and appeared to slightly roll his right ankle while driving to the basket, ending up on his backside under the basket. He got up with a slight limp and was subbed out, then returned for the start of the second half.
Williamson finished with seven points and four rebounds in 14 minutes. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 15 points for New Orleans.

PACERS 127, 76ERS 121
T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and Indiana beat Philadelphia.
A sixth-year player acquired from Phoenix in an offseason trade, Warren was 20 of 29 from the field and 9 of 12 from 3-point range in his first game with at least 50 points.
The Pacers took control of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference by breaking a tie with the 76ers and winning the season series. Both teams have clinched playoff spots.
Joel Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris scored 30 points, and Ben Simmons had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

THUNDER 110, JAZZ 94
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and Oklahoma City rolled past Utah in their first game of the restart.
The teams were to meet on March 11 in Oklahoma City, but everything changed when Utah center Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 test came up positive right before the tip. That night, the NBA announced it would shut down indefinitely.
Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53% from the field. Oklahoma City moved within a half-game of the Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference standings and within 1 1/2 games of Denver for third.
Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Jazz but shot just 5 for 15. Utah shot 39% from the field.


HEAT 125, NUGGETS 104
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help Miami beat Denver in the first restart game for both teams.
Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem, saying it was out of respect for the US military, while all the coaches and players around him kneeled. His brother, Bailey Leonard, served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marines. Leonard wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that said “Equality.”
Kelly Olynyk scored all of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Miami, The Heat shot 56% from the field.
Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without guards Jamal Murray (hamstring), Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip).

Topics: Paul George NBA los angeles clippers new orleans pelicans

