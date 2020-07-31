You are here

Ferris wheels and tombs off-limits to Iraqis on Eid holidays

A deserted amusement park in Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)
AFP

  • The virus has cost almost 4,700 lives and infected over 121,000 people in Iraq
  • It has also sharpened an economic crisis born of a slide in lifeline oil revenues
BASRA, Iraq: On the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, when Iraqis visit loved ones’ tombs and take children to the funfair, the coronavirus pandemic put both cemeteries and Ferris wheels off-limits on Friday.
The virus has cost almost 4,700 lives and infected over 121,000 people in Iraq, but it has also sharpened an economic crisis born of a slide in lifeline oil revenues.
“Civil servants’ salaries are being paid late, taxis or day laborers no longer have work, this has an impact on everyone,” said Ahmed Abdel Hussein, an official in Basra, a port city near the southern tip of Iraq.
“I’m thinking of all the children who this year will not get any presents because of the crisis,” he said on the first day of the feast, being celebrated with the country under curfew.
“Eid used to be the happiest day of the year before, now it’s a burden,” said another official, Falah, 35, who has two children and an elderly mother to support.
Shopkeepers and traders, who rely on Eid Al-Adha for a large part of their annual turnover, are also affected.
Abu Hassan Al-Bazouni, who owns a sheep farm in Basra, has seen sales decline despite the tradition of sacrificing a lamb for the feast.
Apart from high unemployment, “this year, confinement has prevented trade from one province to another, so sheep prices have increased,” he told AFP.
In a survey by the International Rescue Committee, 73 percent of Iraqis said they were eating less to save money, while more than 60 percent had taken loans to make ends meet.
Said Attiya, who runs a clothes store, said business was down 95 percent on last year.
For Eid in 2019, he hired eight vendors. This year, he is on his own, opening the store only five hours a day.
Many other stores in Basra, he said, have closed “because you can’t import anything and many can’t even pay the rent.”
For Ahmed Nejem, another resident, it’s hard to stay at home during the holidays, traditionally a time for family gatherings.
“This year, we’re not going out and we can’t even buy presents for the kids,” he said.
Animated messages, most decorated with flowers, others jokes, sent on social media apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook have taken the place of family visits.
In one such animation, a sheep, spared the slaughter because of costs, merrily sings: “We are celebrating with our masks. It’s Eid, I’m wearing my gloves. It’s Eid and I won’t kiss anyone.”

Topics: Iraq eid al-adha COVID-19

Iran’s Khamenei says sanctions failed, no talks with Trump

  • Khamenei said Western “think-tanks admit that the maximum pressure (policy) of sanctions and US force has not succeeded”
  • Khamenei said he would not agree to meetings that were aimed only at boosting Trump’s re-election hopes
TEHRAN: Iran will not open talks with the United States that will only benefit Donald Trump, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday, insisting the US president’s sanctions policy had failed.
Decades-old tensions between Tehran and Washington have soared in the past year, with the sworn enemies appearing several times to come to the brink of war.
The tensions have been rising since 2018, when Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark nuclear accord and unilaterally reimposed crippling sanctions.
“There is no doubt that sanctions are a crime,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.
“But the smart Iranian has made the best use of this attack, this animosity and benefited... by using sanctions as a means to increase national self-reliance.”
Khamenei said Western “think-tanks admit that the maximum pressure (policy) of sanctions and US force has not succeeded.”
The 2015 deal between Tehran and major powers promised relief from sanctions in return for limits on Iran’s nuclear program.
After abandoning the accord, the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran’s vital oil exports and its access to the international banking system, and pressured allies and rivals alike to fall in line.
Iran has responded by trying to boost its non-oil exports, particularly to neighboring countries.
“This has caused the country’s economy to be naturally less reliant on oil,” Khamenei said, casting the development in a positive light.
Khamenei condemned calls for Iran to open new talks with the United States, saying he would not agree to meetings that were aimed only at boosting Trump’s re-election hopes.
The 81-year-old even called Trump an “old man,” even though he is seven years older than the US president.
“This old man in charge, he apparently made some propaganda use out of his negotiations with North Korea. Now he wants to use (talks with Iran) for the (November 3 US presidential) election.”
Khamenei said that in return for new talks, the US would demand: “Reduce your defensive capability, destroy your regional power and give up the vital nuclear industry.”
“No logic dictates giving into the aggressor’s demands,” he said.
He also accused European partners to the nuclear deal of “having done nothing” to provide Iran with the economic benefits of the accord and said their barter system designed to bypass US sanctions was a “useless plaything.”
The system, called Instex, is meant to function as a clearing house and allow European companies to deliver medical supplies to Iran without being exposed to sanctions.
Britain, France and Germany announced they had carried out the first transaction through the mechanism in late June, over a year and a half after it was established.

Topics: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran United States

