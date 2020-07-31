You are here

  • Home
  • British MP under pressure to apologize after blaming Muslims, minorities for COVID-19 spike

British MP under pressure to apologize after blaming Muslims, minorities for COVID-19 spike

Craig Whittaker MP (left) under pressure to apologize after blaming Muslims, minorities for COVID-19 spike. Men wearing face masks pray inside Manchester Central Mosque, in Manchester, northern England, right. (UK Parliament/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ruf54

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

British MP under pressure to apologize after blaming Muslims, minorities for COVID-19 spike

  • Conservative politician Craig Whittaker said “vast majority” of minority communities are not taking coronavirus seriously enough
  • Critics said his comments are not backed by evidence, which suggests areas with highest infection rates are predominantly white
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British MP is facing demands for an apology after he blamed a spike in coronavirus cases in the UK on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.

Craig Whittaker, the Conservative member of parliament for Calder Valley in West Yorkshire, in the north of England, suggested the “vast majority” of people from these groups, and in particular Muslims, are “not taking (coronavirus) seriously enough.” He did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

His comments drew heavy criticism, with the opposition Labour Party calling on him to apologize for the “disgraceful” and overtly racist comments, Sky News reported.

Whittaker, whose constituency is one of those affected by a targeted lockdown announced by the UK government on Thursday night, was speaking during an interview on radio station LBC.

“What I have seen in my constituency is that we have … sections of the community that are just not taking the pandemic seriously,” he told host Ian Payne.

When pressed to clarify whether he was referring specifically to the Muslim community, he responded: “Of course. If you look at the areas where we’ve seen rises and cases, the vast majority — not by any stretch of the imagination all areas — it is the BAME communities that are not taking this seriously enough.

“I’ve been challenging our local leaders for … three weeks, asking what we are doing to target these areas to let people know that this is still a very serious problem. Until people take it seriously, we’re not going to get rid of this pandemic.”

He added: “It’s not just the Asian community, of course. We have areas of high multiple occupancy, when you have multiple families living in one household. That just doesn’t specifically have to be in the Asian community but that is the largest proportion. Look at all the areas. You’ve got Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees: Bradford and Kirklees have two of the largest populations in West Yorkshire.”

Payne then asked Whittaker: “So we’re talking immigrant communities, are we?” to which Whittaker replied: “We are. Immigrant and Asian population.”

UK prime minister Boris Johnson was under pressure yesterday to take action over the comments.

Marsha de Cordova, the Labour Party’s shadow women and equalities secretary, said: “Disgraceful and overt racism from this Tory MP blaming Black, Asian and minority ethnic people, the very people whose lives and livelihoods have been the worst hit by COVID-19. Boris Johnson must condemn this comment and take action.”

However, when Johnson was asked whether he agreed with Whittaker’s assertion, he said: “I think it’s up to all of us in government to make sure that the message is being heard loud and clear by everybody across the country, and to make sure that everybody is complying with the guidance.”

Critics refuted Whittaker’s claims, pointing out that the areas of the UK with the highest rates of infection are predominantly white.

The Muslim Council of Britain described the MP’s comments as a “shameless scapegoating of minorities.”

It added: “It is utterly unacceptable and Mr Whittaker should apologize. Mosques and Muslim institutions have gone above and beyond to ensure social-distancing rules are observed, and initiated unprecedented education campaigns to ensure they are upheld by families.

“It’s one thing to discuss health inequalities and challenges with intergenerational households and occupational hazards — and these factors being prevalent in certain groups.

“It’s quite another to make baseless allegations claiming certain groups aren’t taking the pandemic seriously, especially when these claims are contradicted by a local director of public health.”

Asked later whether he believed he was right to make his comments, Whittaker told the Press Association: “We have come from a situation where the infection rate was very low and we have seen spikes in those areas, but not exclusively to those areas.

“What else could I say? The reality is, this pandemic has not gone away, we have seen spikes in these areas, something is happening.”

Topics: UK Islam Coronavirus

Related

World
UK health secretary defends virus lockdown in northern England hours before Eid
World
Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch

Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch

Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters

Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch

  • Around 200 Muslims laid out prayer mats on the pitch usually used for the national sports of Gaelic football and hurling
  • Leaders of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish faiths attended and spoke at the event, which was broadcast live on television for the first time
Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters

DUBLIN: Irish Muslims performed prayers to mark the festival of Eid Al-Adha on Friday in Dublin’s Croke Park Gaelic sports stadium, a site of historic importance for Irish nationalists who always had a deep connection with the once dominant Catholic Church.
Around 200 Muslims laid out prayer mats on the pitch usually used for the national sports of Gaelic football and hurling and where in 1920 British troops opened fire on a crowd, killing 14 people during Ireland’s War of Independence.
Irish President Michael D. Higgins described it as an important moment in Ireland’s narrative. Leaders of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish faiths attended and spoke at the event, which was broadcast live on television for the first time.
With Muslims unable to hold large gatherings in mosques due to Covid-19 social distancing rules, Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri, chair of Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, approached the management of Croke Park, who he said did not hesitate to offer the venue.
He got the idea after an Ikea store in Germany allowed Muslims to use one of its car parks for Ramadan prayers.
“Today this Eid prayer is sending a very strong message out to the whole world, that Ireland is indeed a country of céad míle fáilte,” he told the gathering, using the Irish language greeting translated as ‘100,000 welcomes’.
“No matter how different you are, once you come and you live here and become part of the society, this island of Ireland has this great, unique ability to adopt you.”
A series of sexual abuse scandals shattered the credibility of the Catholic Church which dominated Irish society for decades after its independence from Britain. Ireland has since experienced sweeping social change, including the introduction of abortion and gay marriage in recent years.
The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, told celebrants that there was something special about recognizing publicly the Muslim community’s place “as an integral part of the family of the Irish” in Croke Park.

Topics: Ireland Croke Park eid al-adha

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Eid Al-Adha greetings from world leaders
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims perform final hajj rituals as Muslims worldwide mark Eid Al-Adha

Latest updates

British MP under pressure to apologize after blaming Muslims, minorities for COVID-19 spike
Turkey bans writing of university dissertations in Kurdish
Eid Al-Adha celebrated around the world amid pandemic
Magnitsky Act will pursue Lebanon’s corrupt
Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi calls early election for June 6, 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.