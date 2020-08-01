What We Are Reading Today: Wildlife of the Galapagos: Second Edition

Authors: Julian Fitter, Daniel Fitter, and David Hosking

Since its first publication more than a decade ago, Wildlife of the Galapagos has become the definitive, classic field guide to the natural splendors of this amazing part of the world.

Now fully updated, this essential and comprehensive guide has been expanded to include the more than 400 commonly seen birds, mammals, reptiles, invertebrates, and plants, and other coastal and marine life of this wondrous archipelago.

Over 650 stunning color photographs, maps, and drawings are accompanied by accessible, descriptive text. This new edition includes information about all the common fish of the region and Spanish names are featured for the first time. There is also a revised section that discusses the islands’ history, climate, geology, and conservation, with the most current details on visitor sites.

This is the perfect portable companion for all nature enthusiasts interested in the astounding Galapagos.

— Covers 400+ commonly seen species, including birds, mammals, reptiles, invertebrates, and plants, and other coastal and marine life

— Illustrated with over 650 color photographs, maps, and drawings

— Includes maps of visitor sites

