You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Wildlife of the Galapagos: Second Edition

What We Are Reading Today: Wildlife of the Galapagos: Second Edition

Short Url

https://arab.news/nxfka

Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Wildlife of the Galapagos: Second Edition

Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Julian Fitter, Daniel Fitter, and David Hosking

Since its first publication more than a decade ago, Wildlife of the Galapagos has become the definitive, classic field guide to the natural splendors of this amazing part of the world.
Now fully updated, this essential and comprehensive guide has been expanded to include the more than 400 commonly seen birds, mammals, reptiles, invertebrates, and plants, and other coastal and marine life of this wondrous archipelago.
Over 650 stunning color photographs, maps, and drawings are accompanied by accessible, descriptive text. This new edition includes information about all the common fish of the region and Spanish names are featured for the first time. There is also a revised section that discusses the islands’ history, climate, geology, and conservation, with the most current details on visitor sites.
This is the perfect portable companion for all nature enthusiasts interested in the astounding Galapagos.
  — Covers 400+ commonly seen species, including birds, mammals, reptiles, invertebrates, and plants, and other coastal and marine life
— Illustrated with over 650 color photographs, maps, and drawings
— Includes maps of visitor sites
 

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: Eva Palmer Sikelianos: A Life in Ruins

Updated 31 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Eva Palmer Sikelianos: A Life in Ruins

Updated 31 July 2020
Arab News

Author: Artemis Leontis

This is the first biography to tell the fascinating story of Eva Palmer Sikelianos (1874–1952), an American actor, director, composer, and weaver best known for reviving the Delphic Festivals. Yet, as Artemis Leontis reveals, Palmer’s most spectacular performance was her daily revival of ancient Greek life.
For almost half a century, dressed in handmade Greek tunics and sandals, she sought to make modern life freer and more beautiful through a creative engagement with the ancients. Along the way, she crossed paths with other seminal modern artists such as Natalie Clifford Barney, Renée Vivien, Isadora Duncan, Susan Glaspell, George Cram Cook, Richard Strauss, Dimitri Mitropoulos, Nikos Kazantzakis, George Seferis, Henry Miller, Paul Robeson, and Ted Shawn.
Brilliant and gorgeous, with floor-length auburn hair, Palmer was a wealthy New York debutante who studied Greek at Bryn Mawr College before turning her
back on conventional society to live her life in Paris.

Topics: Books

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Semiclassical Way by Eric J. Heller
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Political Economy of the Special Relationship by Jeremy Green

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Wildlife of the Galapagos: Second Edition
Kabul puts troops on alert after deadly Pakistan clash
Philippine president pledges free coronavirus vaccines for poorest 20 million citizens
‘Turkish government is keeping key COVID-19 patient figures under wraps’
Gloomy mood in war-torn Libya on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.