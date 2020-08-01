You are here

  • Home
  • KLM says 1,500 new layoffs bringing total job cuts to one in five

KLM says 1,500 new layoffs bringing total job cuts to one in five

In this file photo taken on April 23, 2020 KLM aircrafts are seen at a standstill on the tarmac of Schiphol airport, as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jp2t

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

KLM says 1,500 new layoffs bringing total job cuts to one in five

  • Coronavirus and emissions reduction hit Dutch airline’s bottom line
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said on Friday that it would cut 1,500 additional jobs as part of a restructuring in which it needs to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030 as well as prepare for recovering traffic after the coronavirus crisis.
Parent company Air France-KLM on Thursday reported a €1.55 billion ($1.8 billion) operating loss for the second quarter, with traffic down 95 percent from a year earlier.
KLM said that the new cuts would mean its workforce, which was 33,000 before the pandemic, would be reduced by 20 percent in all by 2022. It did not rule out further cuts.
“In all scenarios, demand is only expected to recover by 2023 or 2024 at the earliest,” CEO Pieter Elbers said in a statement.
The restructuring was aimed at retaining as many “jobs as we can in a responsible manner and repaying loans as quickly as possible,” he said.
By comparison, Air France SA plans to cut 6,500 jobs, or 16 percent of its workforce, through 2022.
The Dutch and French governments have given the two national carriers, which merged in 2004, a combined €10.4 billion ($12.4 billion) in bailout money, in a mix of loans and loan guarantees.
Conditions imposed by the Dutch government include pay cuts for executives and pilots, and a ban on bonuses and dividends.
KLM, while smaller than Air France, contributed more to group profits in the years before 2020, leading at times to friction between the French and Dutch governments.
Traffic is gradually resuming at KLM, although Elbers said that the latest rise in cases in many countries could threaten that.
While most of KLM’s routes have been restored, it said last week it planned to operate 13,000 flights in August, still down 60 percent from the same month a year ago.

Topics: Air France KLM

Related

Business & Economy
Taking on SpaceX, Amazon to invest $10bn in satellite broadband plan
Business & Economy
Spain in recession as economy shrinks 18.5% in the second quarter

Taking on SpaceX, Amazon to invest $10bn in satellite broadband plan

Amazon plans to create a network of satellites that will compete with the Starlink network being built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX program, above. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Taking on SpaceX, Amazon to invest $10bn in satellite broadband plan

  • Amazon said: The project will also benefit wireless carriers deploying 5G and other wireless service to new regions
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Amazon.com said that it will invest more than $10 billion to build a network of 3,236 satellites that will provide high-speed broadband internet services to people around the world who lack such access.

The announcement follows the Federal Communications Commission’s approval of the plan, called “Project Kuiper,” for the constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that will compete with the Starlink network being built out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. It also comes on the heels of Amazon posting its biggest profit in its 26-year history.
“A project of this scale requires significant effort and resources, and, due to the nature of LEO constellations, it is not the kind of initiative that can start small. You have to commit,” the company said in a blog post.
The project will also benefit wireless carriers deploying 5G and other wireless service to new regions, Amazon said.
By comparison, SpaceX has launched more than 500 satellites of the roughly 12,000 expected for its Starlink constellation in low-Earth orbit and plans to offer broadband service in the US and Canada by the year’s end. The FCC approved SpaceX’s request in 2018.

FASTFACT

SpaceX has launched more than 500 satellites of the roughly 12,000 expected for its Starlink constellation in low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who in February floated the idea of spinning Starlink off for an IPO in the coming years, has said the Starlink constellation will cost the company roughly $10 billion.
While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide high-speed Internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber-optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology could also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupts communication.
The FCC authorization, adopted with a 5-0 vote, requires Amazon to launch half of its satellites no later than mid-2026 and build out the rest of the constellation by mid-2029.
Amazon said that it would begin to offer broadband service once 578 satellites are launched.
It had 110 open positions for its “Project Kuiper” posted on its website on Thursday. The satellites will be designed and tested at a new research and development facility opening in Redmond, Washington.

Topics: Amazon

Related

Business & Economy
Spain in recession as economy shrinks 18.5% in the second quarter
Business & Economy
French economy contracts a record 13.8% in the second quarter

Latest updates

KLM says 1,500 new layoffs bringing total job cuts to one in five
Taking on SpaceX, Amazon to invest $10bn in satellite broadband plan
What We Are Reading Today: Wildlife of the Galapagos: Second Edition
Kabul puts troops on alert after deadly Pakistan clash
Philippine president pledges free coronavirus vaccines for poorest 20 million citizens

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.