Record economic slumps hit Europe in face of resurgent virus

A woman walks past a closed store in Madrid. In Spain, the coronavirus has pushed small businesses to the brink of collapse, a story repeated across Europe six months after a global emergency was declared over the pandemic. (AFP)
  • Britain imposes new lockdown rules on eve of Eid-Al-Adha festival, while Spain, France, Italy declare historic losses
PARIS: Nation after nation across Europe on Friday unveiled the extent of historic economic devastation as resurgent coronavirus cases forced agonizing new trade-offs between lives and financial health.
Six months after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 17 million people and wreaked global economic mayhem.
France’s economy contracted by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter, Spain went into recession after its gross domestic product (GDP) slumped 18.5 percent, Portugal’s economy contracted by 14.1 percent, and Italy’s GDP plunged 12.4 percent.
Europe as a whole was hammered by its sharpest recorded contraction in the second quarter, with GDP down 12.1 percent in the euro zone and 11.9 percent across the bloc.
“It is a shocking drop, but completely understandable as the economy was shut for a considerable period during the quarter,” said Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING Bank.
Airline conglomerate IAG, the owner of British Airways, on Friday posted a first-half net loss of €3.8 billion ($4.5 billion), UK bank NatWest slid into the red, while Dutch airline KLM and truck makers Scania said they were each shedding 5,000 jobs.
Britain on Friday enforced new lockdown rules in Manchester and nearby parts of northern England in an announcement made on the eve of the Muslim Eid-Al-Adha festival.
Under the measures, people from different households in the affected areas are banned from meeting indoors. They apply to some 4 million people across Greater Manchester and parts of the counties of Lancashire and Yorkshire — areas that have a sizeable Muslim population.
“We take this action with a heavy heart, but we can see increasing rates of COVID across Europe and are determined to do whatever is necessary to keep people safe,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Twitter.
The sacred Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia has been held with about 10,000 Muslim faithful allowed, instead of the roughly 2.5 million pilgrims that attended last year.
Pilgrims were brought in small batches into Makkah’s Grand Mosque, walking along paths marked on the floor, in sharp contrast to the normal sea of humanity that swirls inside its walls.

The UN health agency’s emergency committee was to meet for a fourth time on Friday to assess the raging pandemic and its status as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) — WHO’s highest level of alarm.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has defended the agency’s response, saying it had declared a top-level public health emergency on Jan. 30, when there were fewer than 100 cases and no deaths outside China, where the virus first emerged.
“Spikes of cases in some countries are being driven in part by younger people letting down their guard during the northern hemisphere summer,” said Tedros.
Amid the race to find a medical solution, Japan has signed a deal to secure 120 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine, said German pharmaceutical group BioNTech, which is developing the drug with US pharma giant Pfizer.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, with BioNTech saying the terms were based on the timing of the delivery and volume of doses.
But an agreement announced recently between the labs and the US put the price of 100 million doses of the potential vaccine at almost $2 billion.
The US — the world’s hardest-hit nation and its biggest economy — posted a second-quarter loss of 9.5 percent compared with the same period a year ago, the worst figure on record. If that trajectory carried through the entire year, its economy would collapse by nearly a third (32.9 percent), the data showed.
Historic contractions have been additionally recorded in Germany (10.1 percent), Belgium (12.2 percent), Austria (10.7 percent) and Mexico (17 percent).
Global daily cases are now approaching 300,000, with the curve showing no sign of flattening — it took just 100 hours for 1 million new cases to be recorded.
Vietnam recorded its first coronavirus death on Friday as the pandemic rebounds in a country that had previously been praised for stubbing out the contagion.
Hong Kong said it would delay local elections planned for September because of a virus surge.
In Japan, Tokyo’s governor called for restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours to shut earlier as the capital reported a record number of new infections.
Sweden, whose controversial softer approach to curbing coronavirus has received worldwide attention, said it would encourage people to keep working from home into next year where possible, as the country passed 80,000 recorded cases.

In India, a diminished Nissan bets big on a small SUV

The Nissan Magnite Concept SUV will be the company’s first new vehicle in India in two years. (Reuters)
Updated 5 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

In India, a diminished Nissan bets big on a small SUV

  • Complicating matters, Nissan’s India sales outlets have almost halved in number from around 270 in 2018 as dealers walked away from the brand
Updated 5 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: By any measure, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. has had a dreadful run in India. A push to revive its lower-end Datsun brand flopped, sales have slumped 60 percent over the past five years and its sole plant in the country is operating way below capacity.
But the amount of money and energy that Nissan — battered by scandal and expecting a record
$4.5 billion annual operating loss — will spend to turn its fortunes around in India will hinge on the sales of one vehicle, its new Magnite compact SUV, three sources said.
The SUV may also determine how much heft Nissan will wield as it and alliance partner Renault thrash out their respective roles in the Indian market.
Unveiled this month and due to be launched either late this year or early 2021, the Magnite will be Nissan’s first new vehicle in India in two years. Moreover, it will be just one of three Nissan-branded models in the market after two others were pulled in April when tougher emission rules kicked in.
“Magnite will buy Nissan a couple of years to figure out a plan for India and the SUV’s success will determine whether it invests more or scales down operations,” said one source.
A second source called the sport-utility vehicle Nissan’s “last hope” to revive the brand in India.
Japan’s No. 2 automaker has, however, no plans to withdraw from India, where it has invested over $800 million, and discussions about strategy are ongoing, the sources said. They were not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.

The Datsun brand is likely to be phased out as part of a global overhaul, they added. Nissan’s only other models in India are three Datsun cars.
Nissan said in a statement to Reuters it is committed to the Indian market and has a well-defined strategy for “a sustainable and profitable business.” It declined to comment on sales goals for the Magnite.
Nissan’s internal plans call for sales of 1,500 to 2,000 Magnites a month, the first source said — which if realized would exceed the average India monthly sales it achieved last business year with seven models.
The SUV will be priced “aggressively,” the sources said. Originally developed as a Datsun model, it is expected to have features typically seen in a mid-range car, including a touchscreen and cruise control.
But the market is difficult — demand has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and India’s compact SUV segment is crowded. The Magnite will also go head to head with models from industry leaders — Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza and Hyundai Motor’s Venue.
Complicating matters, Nissan’s India sales outlets have almost halved in number from around 270 in 2018 as dealers walked away from the brand.
India represents a particularly thorny market for Nissan as it and Renault drastically restructure in the wake of former leader Carlos Ghosn’s shock 2018 arrest and ouster.
To save resources, clarify decision-making and prevent overlap, the two firms have agreed to a “leader-follower” strategy in key markets where one spearheads operations and the other is more in the backseat.
Nissan, for example, is taking the lead in the US, China and Japan. But India is the sole major market where no such decision has been made, with the automakers saying they will coexist and compete.

