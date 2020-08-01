Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 955 to 209,653

You are here

Travelers are seen at the Tegel airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, July 29, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9148
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 955 to 209,653, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9148, the tally showed.

  • Members of Lee Man-hee's Shincheonji Church of Jesus account for 36% of South Korea's COVID-19 cases
SEOUL: South Korean authorities arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the center of the country’s largest outbreak of COVID-19 infections on Saturday for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact-tracers and other offenses.
Lee Man-hee is the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus which is linked to more than 5,200 coronavirus infections, or 36% of South Korea’s total cases.
Prosecutors allege the 89-year-old conspired with other sect leaders to withhold information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak among his more than 200,000 followers.
Lee, who has described the novel coronavirus as the “devil’s deed” to stop the sect’s growth, allegedly hid details on members and their meeting places as authorities tried to trace infection routes in February, Yonhap news agency reported.
Lee is also suspected of embezzling about 5.6 billion won ($4.7 million) in church funds, including about 5 billion won which he allegedly used to build a retreat, Yonhap said.
The sect said in a statement that Lee was concerned about government demands for members’ personal information but never tried to hide anything.
Lee was arrested immediately after a court in Suwon District, south of Seoul, approved the warrant.
A prosecution official could not be reached outside of office hours.

 

