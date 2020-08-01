You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

But Egypt has not yet made it to a “safe list” of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97aur

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

  • In total, 94,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Egypt
  • Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt reported 321 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since May 3.
In total, 94,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Egypt, of which 39,638 have recovered and 4,188 have died, including 31 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.
Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
But Egypt has not yet made it to a “safe list” of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union.
Tourism accounts for 5% of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. The figure rises to as much as 15% if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included, analysts say.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egypt mourns its ‘doctor of the poor’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia backs Egyptian position in Libya, foreign minister says after talks with El-Sisi

UAE registers 283 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths

Updated 01 August 2020
Arab News

UAE registers 283 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths

  • The country’s total number of infections has reached 60,506
  • The UAE reported a total of 53,909 recoveries
Updated 01 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 283 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting 54,727 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The country’s total number of infections has reached 60,506, the health ministry also said in the report.
Two patients meanwhile died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of fatalities to 351.
The UAE also reported a total of 53,909 recoveries after 283 individuals were declared cleared of the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
UAE opens special travel corridor to facilitate historic $22.9bn Indonesian trade deal
Middle-East
Avoid exchanging Eid gifts and money to prevent coronavirus spread says UAE government

Latest updates

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly wants to shut down TV show
Vietnam reports 3rd death, more cases linked to hospital
Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3
UAE registers 283 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 955 to 209,653

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.