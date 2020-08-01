You are here

  • Ellen DeGeneres reportedly wants to shut down TV show

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly wants to shut down TV show

Ellen DeGeneres is allegedly ready to call it quits on her TV show according to reports. File/AFP
DUBAI: Ellen DeGeneres is allegedly ready to call it quits on her TV show according to reports from the Daily Mail. 

The host, 62, has told executives at TelePictures and Warner Bros that she’s had enough amid the mounting toxic workplace allegations surrounding her talk show. 

“She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” a source told the publication.

DeGeneres on Thursday sent an emotional message to the staff of her television talk show saying she was taking steps to improve the culture on set following accusations of a hostile working environment.

The email followed an internal investigation by Warner Bros. Television, which produces “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” of complaints ranging from bullying to racism among production staff.

What We Are Watching Today: ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 01 August 2020
AMEERA ABID

What We Are Watching Today: ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’

  • The drama uses real time-traveling theories and concepts
Updated 01 August 2020
AMEERA ABID

In a world of mainstream K-dramas filled with cliches and reoccurring themes, “The King: Eternal Monarch” stands unique and absolutely mind-blowing.
The romantic-fantasy series has the Korean megastar Lee Min-Ho as the king, Lee Gon, and Kim Go-eun as strong and fierce Jeong Tae Eul, the main love interest and a detective in Korea.
The theme of the show is parallel universes crossing paths. The countries featured are the kingdom of Corea and the Republic of Korea, the two characters belonging to different universes. The king is shown to be loved by all around him and is a mathematician and just ruler.
The drama uses real time-traveling theories and concepts, has an intriguing Korean twist, and a standout performance by Woo Do-Hwan who plays a dual role as the king’s bodyguard in both worlds.

Topics: What We Are Watching Today

