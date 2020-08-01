You are here

  • Home
  • Cathay Pacific offers early retirement scheme to older pilots

Cathay Pacific offers early retirement scheme to older pilots

Cathay Pacific has already taken short-term measures including executive pay cuts and two rounds of voluntary special leave scheme to cut costs. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtz6n

Updated 01 August 2020
Reuters

Cathay Pacific offers early retirement scheme to older pilots

  • Cathay Pacific has already taken short-term measures including executive pay cuts and voluntary special leaves
Updated 01 August 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways said it will offer a voluntary scheme to its Hong Kong-based pilots who are approaching retirement age to leave the group early, in a continued effort to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline said in an email to Reuters on Saturday it is looking at different ways to reduce costs in the medium term, given reduced passenger demand with no immediate signs of improvement. The retirement plan was first reported in local media.
Cathay has already taken short-term measures including executive pay cuts and two rounds of voluntary special leave scheme.
Pilots aged 50 or 55 and above, depending on the retirement age outlined in their contract as 55 or 65 respectively, are eligible to apply for the early retirement scheme, the carrier said. Pilots aged 58 and above at its regional arm Cathay Dragon are also eligible.
“The decision comes after careful consideration and is an effective way for the Group to manage costs. Addressing a specific group of employees for this dedicated scheme helps us adjust to the new operating environment,” the carrier said.
The scheme will pay pilots who retire early three months basic salary for each year remaining before their normal retirement age, plus a further one-month allowance payment up to a maximum of 12 months’ basic salary.
Cathay said management is doing a comprehensive review of all aspects of the group’s operations, and it will make recommendations to the board on the future size and shape of the airline by the fourth quarter.
The group was looking to cut costs, streamline marketing, consolidate pilot contracts and move veteran pilots to cheaper contracts, sources said.
Cathay last month warned it expected to report a HK$9.9 billion ($1.28 billion) loss for the six months ending June 30, including impairment charges on 16 planes. The estimated loss would be Cathay’s biggest half-yearly loss in at least a decade.

Topics: Coronavirus Cathay Pacific aviation Hong Kong

Related

Business & Economy
Cathay Pacific flags first-half loss of $1.3 billion as travel demand battered
Business & Economy
$5bn bailout saves Cathay Pacific

Samsung, Apple to boost mobile phone manufacturing in India

Updated 01 August 2020
AP

Samsung, Apple to boost mobile phone manufacturing in India

  • Investment move under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government
Updated 01 August 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: Three contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones and South Korea’s Samsung have applied for large-scale electronics manufacturing rights in India under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government, a minister said Saturday.
The scheme will extend cash incentives of 4 percent and 6 percent for five years on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India with 2019-2020 as the base year, Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.
The international cellphone manufacturing companies that have applied under the scheme are Samsung, Rising Star and three Apple contract manufacturers — Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron.
Prasad said the scheme is expected to increase Apple’s and Samsung’s manufacturing base manifold in India.
Nearly two dozen Indian and international companies in the cellphone segment have applied for the scheme, which is expected to generate 300,000 direct jobs in the country, Prasad said.

Topics: Samsung India Apple

Related

Business & Economy
Samsung to double mobile phone capacity at Indian factory
Media
Samsung Electronics ends mobile phone production in China

Latest updates

Five reasons to add acai berries to your diet
Iran says it detains leader of California-based exile group
Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions
Ukraine’s COVID-19 death toll could reach 4,000, health officials say
Kuwait bans flights to coronavirus ‘high risk’ countries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.