You are here

  • Home
  • Swiss mountains light up in a national day celebration to suit COVID-19 era

Swiss mountains light up in a national day celebration to suit COVID-19 era

Climbers hang, on the rock face of mountain Saentis, a huge 6400 meters square Swiss flag on eve of Swiss national day on July 31, 2020 near Schwägalp, eastern Switzerland. Many Swiss stay in their country for holidays due to travel restriction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4rpma

Updated 01 August 2020
Reuters

Swiss mountains light up in a national day celebration to suit COVID-19 era

  • The show, which illuminated 12 square km (4.6 square miles) of the mountains, was visible from 20 km (12 miles) away
  • Thousands of spectators gathered in the Evolene valley below to see the three-minute long display
Updated 01 August 2020
Reuters

EVOLENE, Switzerland: A section of the Alps turned amber on Friday night in a massive pyrotechnic display as Switzerland marked its national day with an event suited to COVID-19 and social distancing rules.
The mountain chains of Veisivi and Dent de Perroc, which tower nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) in the southern canton of Wallis, saw more than 100 kg (220 lbs) of magnesium powder ignited in the event.
Although Swiss National Day is on Aug. 1, many people celebrate the night before. The date marks the foundation of Switzerland in 1291.
The show, which illuminated 12 square km (4.6 square miles) of the mountains, was visible from 20 km (12 miles) away.
“It is like 100 million candles being lit on the mountains and gives them a lovely warm glow,” said organizer Jacques Morard, who runs Jimagine, an events company in Montreux.
“Lots of people around Switzerland normally have fireworks to celebrate our national day, but they weren’t able to this year because of distancing regulations.”
Gatherings of more than 1,000 people are currently banned to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Thousands of spectators gathered in the Evolene valley below to see the three-minute long display, at a safe distance from each other.
The show followed a similar display in 2015, when magnesium powder was used to turn mountains red for the anniversary of Wallis joining Switzerland, an event also organized by Morard.
Morard, 62, said many events he was organizing this year had to be canceled because of COVID-19.
“As a Swiss person I am very proud to have an idea which works to mark our national day, and bring some joy even in this terrible situation,” Morard added.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Switzerland might increase 20bn franc emergency scheme: Finance minister
Business & Economy
Switzerland investigates six for suspected bribery of foreign officials in 1MDB probe

France starts testing travelers from 16 nations for virus

Updated 33 min 31 sec ago
AP

France starts testing travelers from 16 nations for virus

  • France is not permitting general travel to and from the 16 countries, which include the United States and Brazil
  • The French government has so far ruled out imposing another nationwide lockdown after the one that brought the country to a standstill for nearly two months between March and May
Updated 33 min 31 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Travelers entering France from 16 countries where the coronavirus is circulating widely are having to undergo virus tests upon arrival at French airports and ports.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last month that the tests would be required starting Aug. 1 for the arriving passengers France is allowing in from the listed countries unless they present proof of a negative test done within 72 hours of their departure.
Those who test positive in France as of Saturday must quarantine for 14 days.
France is not permitting general travel to and from the 16 countries, which include the United States and Brazil. The testing requirement therefore only applies to people entering under limited circumstances — “French citizens who live in these countries or citizens of these countries with an established residence in France,” Castex has said.
Daniel Court was tested at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport after coming in from the French Riviera city of Nice. He acknowledged not loving the experience.
“It’s very fast, but I have to say that it’s not very pleasant. It is surprising. But we have to do it,” Court said.
Another passenger who got tested after landing at Paris’ main airport, Nadia Vusik of Belarus, said she thought the new policy made sense.
“It is definitely necessary, and I am happy that in France it is possible to do right here. It’s very convenient.”
Health authorities have said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped on the French mainland in recent weeks. The government previously made mask-wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces.
The French government has so far ruled out imposing another nationwide lockdown after the one that brought the country to a standstill for nearly two months between March and May.

Topics: France COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

World
France advises citizens not to travel to Catalonia
World
US marks second day with 70,000-plus new virus cases; India’s death toll overtakes France’s

Latest updates

Madrid Open advised not to hold tournament amid virus uptick
Number of COVID-19 deaths, new cases continues to fall in Saudi Arabia
France starts testing travelers from 16 nations for virus
Five reasons to add acai berries to your diet
Iran says it detains leader of California-based exile group

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.