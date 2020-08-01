You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong opens makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients

Hong Kong opens makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients

A worker cleans near rows of beds at a temporary field hospital set up at Asia World Expo in Hong Kong on August 1, 2020. Hong Kong opened a temporary field hospital with 500 beds on August 1 to house stable COVID-19 patients as the city saw new wave of virus outbreak and postponed its legislative elections citing public health reason. / AFP / ISAAC LAWRENCE
Short Url

https://arab.news/b45qb

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong opens makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients

  • More than 2,000 new infections have been detected since the start of July — 60 percent of the total since the virus first hit
  • Unstable patients will be sent to hospitals
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong opened a temporary field hospital with 500 beds on Saturday to house stable COVID-19 patients as the city battles a new wave of virus infections.
The financial hub had been a poster child for tackling the coronavirus, with local transmissions all but ended by early summer.
But since July the pathogen has returned, with some cases brought in by the tens of thousands of people who were exempted from a mandatory quarantine imposed on most arrivals.
The opening of the hospital comes a day after city leader Carrie Lam announced the postponement of upcoming legislative elections for a year, saying that the decision is purely protecting public health and has “nothing to do with politics.”
More than 2,000 new infections have been detected since the start of July — 60 percent of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.
The new makeshift hospital set up at the city’s AsiaWorld-Expo exhibition center near the airport, will take in COVID-19 patients aged from 18 to 60.
“Our goal is to triage the patients from the community and provide them with appropriate treatment and hospitalization arrangement,” Dr. Larry Lee from the Hospital Authority told media, adding that around 20 to 30 patients are expected to be admitted on the first day.
Lee said that arriving patients will go through X-rays as well as blood, saliva and heart tests. If found unstable, patients will be sent to hospitals while stable ones will get treatment and put under medical observation at the facility.
New daily infections have been above 100 for the past 10 days with total infection numbers rising to 3,272 on Friday. The death toll rose from seven to 29 in July.
China has offered to send mainland testing staff to the city to carry out “large scale nucleic acid testing.”
In a Saturday statement, the National Health Commission of China (NHC) said it has set up a team comprised of 60 clinical laboratory staff and an “advance unit” will arrive in the city on Sunday.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Related

World
Hong Kong reports 118 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high
World
Hong Kong tightens quarantine rules for sea and flight crews

Taiwanese pay respects to former President Lee Teng-hui

Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
AP

Taiwanese pay respects to former President Lee Teng-hui

  • Among the visitors Saturday was current President Tsai Ing-wen
  • The memorial will remain until Aug. 16.
Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan’s leaders and its people were paying their respects Saturday to former President Lee Teng-hui, who died this week at age 97 after bringing full democracy to Taiwan and incurring the wrath of China in the process.
A traditional funeral bier was set up at the Taipei Guest House, an ornate European-style building that was home to Japanese governors during Taiwan’s 1895-1945 colonial period.
Among the visitors Saturday was current President Tsai Ing-wen, who wrote in a book of condolences, “You shall forever be watching over democratic Taiwan.”
Lee strove to create a separate, democratic identity for Taiwan, angering not only China, which considers the island part of its territory, but also members of his Nationalist Party who hoped to return victorious to the mainland.
Lee ushered in the island’s first direct presidential elections in 1996 and other democratic changes to the self-governed island despite missile launches and other fierce saber-rattling by China.
Taipei Veterans General Hospital said Lee died on Thursday after suffering from infections, cardiac problems and organ failure since being hospitalized in February.
Lee studied in Japan, spoke fluent Japanese and strove to maintain traditional ties between Tokyo and its former colonial possession.
Along with Tsai and Premier Lai Ching-te, Japan’s chief representative in Taiwan, Izumi Hiroyasu also paid his respects, reading in a statement that “Japan and Taiwan both lost a person that was very important to each other.”
“He laid the foundation for this free and democratic Taiwan of today,” Hiroyasu said.
Hsu, a woman from the central city of Taichung, said she came to “express my gratitude and respect.”
“In our times, he witnessed the martial law and the lifting of it. I saw him lead Taiwan to become a democracy,” Hsu said.
The memorial will remain until Aug. 16. No official word has been given on funeral arrangements.
China, which frequently hurled angry epithets at Lee over his promotion of Taiwan’s’ separate status, has largely ignored his passing.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday responded only by saying “Taiwan independence is an impassable road. China’s national reunification and national rejuvenation is a major historical trend and cannot be stopped by anyone or any force.”
Taiwanese sentiment opposing political unification with China has risen to historical highs and voters this year reelected Tsai by a wide margin over her China-friendly Nationalist opponent.

Topics: Taiwan

Related

Offbeat
Plane crazy: Taiwan airport offers ‘fake flying experience’
World
Taiwan to further ease coronavirus restrictions

Latest updates

Hong Kong opens makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients
Taiwanese pay respects to former President Lee Teng-hui
Swiss mountains light up in a national day celebration to suit COVID-19 era
Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work – think tank
US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.