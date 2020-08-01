You are here

France starts testing travelers from 16 nations for virus

Travelers, wearing protective face masks, line up at the Orly Airport, south of Paris on August 1, 2020 during a major weekend of the French summer holidays. (AFP)
Updated 01 August 2020
AP

  • France is not permitting general travel to and from the 16 countries, which include the United States and Brazil
  • The French government has so far ruled out imposing another nationwide lockdown after the one that brought the country to a standstill for nearly two months between March and May
AP

PARIS: Travelers entering France from 16 countries where the coronavirus is circulating widely are having to undergo virus tests upon arrival at French airports and ports.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last month that the tests would be required starting Aug. 1 for the arriving passengers France is allowing in from the listed countries unless they present proof of a negative test done within 72 hours of their departure.
Those who test positive in France as of Saturday must quarantine for 14 days.
France is not permitting general travel to and from the 16 countries, which include the United States and Brazil. The testing requirement therefore only applies to people entering under limited circumstances — “French citizens who live in these countries or citizens of these countries with an established residence in France,” Castex has said.
Daniel Court was tested at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport after coming in from the French Riviera city of Nice. He acknowledged not loving the experience.
“It’s very fast, but I have to say that it’s not very pleasant. It is surprising. But we have to do it,” Court said.
Another passenger who got tested after landing at Paris’ main airport, Nadia Vusik of Belarus, said she thought the new policy made sense.
“It is definitely necessary, and I am happy that in France it is possible to do right here. It’s very convenient.”
Health authorities have said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped on the French mainland in recent weeks. The government previously made mask-wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces.
The French government has so far ruled out imposing another nationwide lockdown after the one that brought the country to a standstill for nearly two months between March and May.

Topics: France COVID-19 Coronavirus

Palestinian leaders applaud Boris Johnson for standing against annexation

Updated 01 August 2020
Arab News

Palestinian leaders applaud Boris Johnson for standing against annexation

  • UK PM’s letter in Israeli media condemning annexation may have played a key role in Israel backing down
  • New peace negotiations could be led by the UK alongside other powers, Palestinian diplomat suggests
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian leaders were impressed by the firm stance UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took against Israeli annexation, and hope to work with him and other European leaders in future negotiations, a senior Palestinian diplomatic has said.

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in the UK, told the Telegraph that Johnson’s intervention against Israel’s planned annexation of much of the West Bank last month played a key role in forcing Israel to back down.

In early July, with Israel’s initial proposed annexation date fast approaching, Johnson penned an article in an Israeli newspaper urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to abandon annexation on the grounds that it would be a major breach of international law.

“As a life-long friend, admirer and supporter of Israel,” he wrote, “I am fearful that these proposals will fail in their objective of securing Israel’s borders and will be contrary to Israel’s own long-term interests.”

Zomlot celebrated this intervention, which heavily implied there would be concrete consequences should Israel move ahead with the plans.

“Prime Minister Johnson was one of the most active in Europe and worldwide in saying to Israel, do not do this — all the way to writing an article, telling them we love you so much, but don’t disfigure that experience.”

He added: “Practically, that was the message, that annexation is a matter that will bring consequences and will affect Israeli and our relationship.”

Johnson’s remarks, Zomlot said, made it clear that he and other world leaders were “not Trump,” and that they would not subject the Palestinian people to “the rule of the jungle” by allowing annexation to go ahead.

The senior diplomat also called on the British prime minister to bring together the Palestinians, Israelis and European powers to reinvigorate the peace process at a summit, in a departure from the long-running precedent of using the US as a key mediator of the negotiations.

“Lead an international peace conference, bring everybody you can,” he suggested.

“Bring all of us around the table and apply the international framework, and give guarantees … of a multilateral peace making mechanism led by the UK and other key countries that will deliver a hope for a solution and an actual implementation of a solution.”

Moves to formally annex up to 30 percent of the West Bank into Israel began with the signing of a coalition government agreement earlier this year, after Netanyahu made the issue a central pledge in his re-election campaign.

The plans were met with widespread international condemnation, including from the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the UN and the EU.

Topics: UK Palestine Israel Boris Johnson Israeli annexation plan

