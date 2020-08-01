You are here

  • Home
  • Kingdom’s ‘wise’ Hajj strategy wins praise

Kingdom’s ‘wise’ Hajj strategy wins praise

1 / 2
Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed with Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, Saudi Minister for Haj and Umrah. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Djibouti Ambassador Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4zr5

Updated 01 August 2020
Rashid Hassan

Kingdom’s ‘wise’ Hajj strategy wins praise

  • This year’s Hajj was scaled down to combat the virus, but has served as an example of excellent management skills in exceptional circumstances
  • Saudi authorities made elaborate arrangements to protect pilgrims and provide them with a unique experience of spiritual satisfaction
Updated 01 August 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has won global praise for successfully organizing the Hajj pilgrimage this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Hajj was scaled down to combat the virus, but has served as an example of excellent management skills in exceptional circumstances. Normally, the annual religious gathering draws more than 2 million people from around the world every year.

Since its foundation, the Kingdom has worked to serve pilgrims and ensure high-quality services during Hajj. The expansion of Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah is testament to Saudi keenness to ensure pilgrim comfort and security.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed said that Hajj 2020 is unique because of the pandemic. Each year more than 200,000 pilgrims from India perform Hajj.

The envoy said it was a tough task to make arrangements for Hajj this year while ensuring pilgrim safety.

“We are going through one of the most challenging times in the history of humankind in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected about 15 million people across the globe,” he said.

The ambassador said the call to limit Hajj to domestic pilgrims within Saudi Arabia meant the Indian Hajj mission had a limited role, only welcoming the few Indian worshippers in the Kingdom.

He said the Saudi authorities made elaborate arrangements to protect pilgrims and provide them with a unique experience of spiritual satisfaction.

Arrangements for Hajj began early and diplomatic missions started work on their projects long before the season began.

“Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the Indian Hajj Office had made good progress in making arrangements for Hajj 2020, including hiring of accommodation, buses and transport services, procuring of items for pilgrims and contracting for other services,” Sayeed said.

“In fact, we started preparations for Hajj 2020 immediately after the last Hajj was completed,” the envoy said.

“We followed the advice of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in light of the pandemic and offered our full cooperation to the Saudi side for whatever decision the leadership may take in the overall interest of the pilgrims.

“Last year, we had a record number of 200,000 Indian pilgrims performing Hajj, thanks to the magnanimous decision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to increase the Hajj quota for India by 30,000, Sayeed said.

“The arrangements for Hajj are complex and require close coordination with different agencies in the Kingdom, particularly the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which has always been extremely cooperative with us.

“We also receive extraordinary support from the governorates of Makkah and Madinah as well as the Civil Aviation and Security agencies at the Jeddah and Madinah airports, which enables us to make smooth flight arrangements at the time of arrival and departure of pilgrims.

“I have been following Hajj arrangements in the Kingdom since 1995, when I was first posted here as a consul. I have noticed that, progressively, there has been a complete transformation in Hajj-related infrastructure and the facilities that are extended to pilgrims. It is the personal interest taken by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the leadership in the Hajj arrangements that makes all the difference,” Sayeed added.

Indian Hajj pilgrims appreciated arrangements during Hajj 2019, which was reflected in the post-Hajj survey conducted by the Indian Hajj Mission last year, he said.

Dya-eddine Said Bamakhrama, dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Djibouti’s envoy in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News: “The Saudi authorities imposed precautionary measures in order to keep Hajj safe, preserve the health of the guests of Allah and avoid large gatherings. I believe it was a wise decision and shows that the Kingdom is committed to holding the Hajj rites even in the most difficult circumstances.

“Saudi Arabia had made great achievements through the history in terms of organizing the Hajj.

“I would like to highlight that efforts made by the Saudi government for Hajj and Umrah are highly praised by every Muslim.

“As dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Saudi Arabia, I’d like to express the gratitude and appreciation of Muslims to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdul Aziz, Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Saleh Benten for their great efforts in serving Muslims and the Two Holy Mosques.

“There is good coordination between the Hajj Mission at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Culture and Endowments in the Republic of Djibouti and our Consulate-General in Jeddah in organizing pilgrimage and serving pilgrims, but due to the pandemic, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah worked exclusively this year on selecting pilgrims after they applied for the Hajj through the ministry’s website,” the ambassador said.

Topics: Hajj2020 hajj Saudi Arabia Mecca Hajj 2020 #Hajj2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims complete stoning ritual amid social distancing curbs

Makkah museums tell story of holy city’s past and present

Updated 02 August 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah museums tell story of holy city’s past and present

  • The historic center of Muslim pilgrimage is a treasure house of rare artifacts that showcases the striking culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 August 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Historic Makkah has welcomed pilgrims for thousands of years and detailed records of its past and present are contained in the holy city’s museums.

Ten museums housing many rare artifacts showcase the culture and heritage of the city through fascinating collections and displays.

Each center has its own unique exhibitions with specialties including Islamic currencies, crafts of Makkah, regional folk heritage and general displays documenting the Kingdom down the ages.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition is one of the most prominent museums in Saudi Arabia and is home to treasures and artifacts dating back more than 1,400 years.

Opened in 2000 during the reign of the late King Fahd, it contains seven main halls highlighting Islamic civilization.

Tourist guide, Eitimad Ghazzawi, said the exhibition contained treasures and relics from the era of the Prophet Muhammad’s companions. “The museum also houses in its corridors the art and history of the Kaaba and the Grand Mosque.”

Dr. Fahd Al-Malki, general supervisor of the museums department at Umm Al-Qura University. (Supplied)

In addition, it features paintings of the Two Holy Mosques and a maquette of the expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah throughout the eras. The oldest item in the museum from the time of the Prophet Muhammad’s companion, Abdullah bin Al-Zubair, is a wooden column that was one of the inner pillars of the Kaaba and is almost 1,300 years old.

Ghazzawi added that there was also a copy of the Qur’an written during the reign of Caliph Uthman ibn Affan, containing drawings, letters, and elegant calligraphy.

Dr. Fahd Al-Maliki, the general supervisor of the museums department at Umm Al-Qura University, said: “Museums have a great mission no less important than other cultural bodies in terms of urban development and improving the public’s tastes.

“They are also a service that every member of society should enjoy to acquire knowledge and culture provided by any museum, which captures culture in a visual manner. For children and youth, a visit to the museum plays an important role in moving emotions and enlightening minds.”

He noted that the role of museums was not limited to preserving artistic riches but also deepening artistic culture. “Museums are places that help visitors, whether scholars or ordinary people, enjoy, study and benefit from their artistic and cultural components.

Each of the 10 museums has its own distinct exhibitions with specialties including Islamic currencies, Makkah crafts, regional folk heritage and displays documenting the Kingdom throughout its history. (Shutterstock)

“The mission of these museums in Makkah is providing the opportunity to achieve artistic richness by contemplating its contents, which include excellent creations of its artistic value, because of its authenticity in conveying the emotions and thoughts of the people of Makkah, thus reflecting Saudi society and helping establish spiritual and cultural values.

“Museums in Makkah today are a cultural center reflecting the country’s culture and history, contributing to raising educational and cultural awareness, developing a sense of belonging among members of society, and conveying an educational and cultural message to visitors about the history of their ancestors,” he added.

“The importance of the museums in Makkah are due to it being the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad’s message. The prophet’s story took place in Makkah, and from it the light of truth traveled to the whole world.

“Makkah’s museums reflect the transformation in the museums industry today and their central roles, in addition to contributing to the enlightening of society. Moreover, museum activities are developed to fulfill their mission professionally,” Al-Maliki said.

Owners of private museums also showcase Makkah’s civilization and development.

The Museum of Human Heritage, owned by Majdoua Al-Ghamdi, tells the stories of the Kingdom’s leaders. Its exhibits include household appliances used in Makkah before electricity was introduced, a section on Saudi tribes, and displays on the role of the city’s residents in serving pilgrims and the history of the ancient Madrasah Al-Sawlatiyah, one of the oldest schools in the Arabian Peninsula.

Al-Ghamdi said that the museum included Byzantine and Roman coins of all kinds — gold and various metals — and the Islamic dinar, silver, and gold used during the Umayyad era, in addition to weapons such as cannons, knives, daggers, swords and guns.

“The private museums of the holy capital integrate with each other to provide knowledge and cultural diversity, in addition to being an important source reflecting the cultural and historical balance of Makkah, which God has blessed with great heritage ingredients during different ages,” he added.

He noted that the museums provided a knowledge portal that reflected the values of the present and the beauty of the past while immortalizing the stories, literature and lives of people through the ages. “They also provide inspiration for the cultural and knowledge depth that we have continuously experienced since the dawn of history and until the abundant Saudi era, which did its utmost to serve the Two Holy Mosques,” he added.

Islamic currencies are among those on display in the museums.

Al-Ghamdi pointed out that the exhibits of the private museums reflected visitor preferences. “This makes us more in harmony with their tastes, and we strive to simulate the visitors’ cultural vision and stimulate their creative passion.”

Sami Kurdi, another private museum owner, said that he spent 40 years collecting metal objects and his exhibits told the story of the struggle of Makkah’s ancestors and their great civilization.

Al-Kurdi Museum houses more than 100,000 artifacts, some of which are at least 200 years old. There are displays of old prints of the Holy Qur’an, manuscripts, books, coins and paper money from 140 countries, home utensils, ancient wooden artifacts, stamps, pictures, maps, newspapers and magazines.

The museum also contains various pavilions showcasing clothes, utensils, crafts, communication devices and audiovisual equipment, in addition to a number of old models of classic iron and wood cars of various shapes. There is also an area featuring weapons including rifles, pistols, swords, daggers, janbiyas, spears, gunpowder, knights’ clothes and belts of ammunition.

Kurdi said that he started his heritage museum project by collecting postage stamps from post offices, the Philatelic and Numismatic Society, and extracting them from letters. It then developed into collecting old coins and paper notes.

 

Topics: Hajj 2020 Eid Al-Fitr Makkah museum

Related

Special photos
Saudi Arabia
A history of devoted tradition holds firm in Makkah
Saudi Arabia
The history of Makkah Grand Mosque’s expansion

Latest updates

Indian police make arrests after tainted alcohol kills 69
Pakistan, Bangladesh in ‘quiet’ diplomacy to ease decades of acrimony
Makkah museums tell story of holy city’s past and present
Long-lost 19th-century travelogue sheds new light on Indian ruler’s historic Hajj
Aubameyang double leaves Chelsea singing the blues

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.