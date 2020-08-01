Iraq’s oil exports average 2.76 mln bpd in July, says ministry

You are here

Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, as a man is seen wearing a protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, north of Basra, Iraq March 9, 2020. (File/Reuters/Essam Al-Sudani)
  • The exports included 2.668 million bpd from its southern Basra oilfields
  • Iraq which relies almost entirely on oil for state revenue has been hit hard by low oil prices during the coronavirus crisis and has cut exports in line with OPEC production cuts
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s total oil exports for July averaged 2.763 million barrels per day (bpd), the oil ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The exports included 2.668 million bpd from its southern Basra oilfields, it said, adding that total exports generated $3.487 billion of revenue. The oil price per barrel averaged $40.70.
Iraq which relies almost entirely on oil for state revenue has been hit hard by low oil prices during the coronavirus crisis and has cut exports in line with OPEC production cuts.

Samsung, Apple to boost mobile phone manufacturing in India

  • Investment move under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government
NEW DELHI: Three contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones and South Korea’s Samsung have applied for large-scale electronics manufacturing rights in India under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government, a minister said Saturday.
The scheme will extend cash incentives of 4 percent and 6 percent for five years on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India with 2019-2020 as the base year, Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.
The international cellphone manufacturing companies that have applied under the scheme are Samsung, Rising Star and three Apple contract manufacturers — Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron.
Prasad said the scheme is expected to increase Apple’s and Samsung’s manufacturing base manifold in India.
Nearly two dozen Indian and international companies in the cellphone segment have applied for the scheme, which is expected to generate 300,000 direct jobs in the country, Prasad said.

