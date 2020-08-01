WHO expects ‘lengthy’ coronavirus pandemic

You are here

An employee of an aid organisation shows a sample at a newly established Corona testing station in Dortmund, western Germany, on August 1, 2020, amid the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
  • "The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come," the WHO's chief said
  • The novel coronavirus has killed at least 680,000 people
GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Saturday warned the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be "lengthy" after its emergency committee met to evaluate the crisis six months after sounding the international alarm.
The committee "highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this COVID-19 pandemic", the WHO said in a statement, and warned of the risk of "response fatigue" given the socio-economic pressures on countries.
The panel gathered Friday for the fourth time over the coronavirus crisis, half a year on from its January 30 declaration of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) - the WHO's highest level of alarm.
"WHO continues to assess the global risk level of COVID-19 to be very high," said its latest statement.
"The committee highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this COVID-19 pandemic, noting the importance of sustained community, national, regional, and global response efforts."
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 680,000 people and infected at least 17.6 million since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
Unsurprisingly, the panel, comprising 18 members and 12 advisers, unanimously agreed that the pandemic still constituted a PHEIC.

Several countries around the world have imposed strict lockdowns in a bid to control the spread of the respiratory disease, plunging economies into sharp contraction.
The committee urged the WHO to provide nuanced, pragmatic guidance on COVID-19 reactions "to reduce the risk of response fatigue in the context of socio-economic pressures".
The panel urged the WHO to support countries in preparing for the rollout of proven therapeutics and vaccines.
The committee also urged the agency to accelerate research into the remaining "critical unknowns" of the virus, such as the animal source and potential animal reservoirs.
It called for improved understanding of the epidemiology and severity of COVID-19, including its long-term health effects.
And the committee wanted more light shed on the dynamics of the virus, such as "modes of transmission, shedding, potential mutations; immunity and correlates of protection".
The near six-hour gathering was hosted at the WHO's headquarters in Geneva, with some participants joining via video-link.
The committee will reconvene in three months' time.
Going into the meeting, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic's effects would be long-lasting.
"It's sobering to think that six months ago, when you recommended I declare a PHEIC, there were less than 100 cases and no deaths outside China," he said Friday.
"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come."
The WHO has been sharply criticised for the length of time it took to declare an international emergency.
The United States, which accused the organisation of being too close to China, officially began its withdrawal from the organisation in July.
The agency has also been criticised for recommendations deemed late or contradictory, in particular on wearing masks, or the modes of transmission of the virus.
"Many scientific questions have been resolved; many remain to be answered," Tedros said Friday.
"Most of the world's people remain susceptible to this virus, even in areas that have experienced severe outbreaks."

Palestinian leaders applaud Boris Johnson for standing against annexation

Updated 33 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Palestinian leaders applaud Boris Johnson for standing against annexation

  • UK PM’s letter in Israeli media condemning annexation may have played a key role in Israel backing down
  • New peace negotiations could be led by the UK alongside other powers, Palestinian diplomat suggests
Updated 33 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian leaders were impressed by the firm stance UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took against Israeli annexation, and hope to work with him and other European leaders in future negotiations, a senior Palestinian diplomatic has said.

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in the UK, told the Telegraph that Johnson’s intervention against Israel’s planned annexation of much of the West Bank last month played a key role in forcing Israel to back down.

In early July, with Israel’s initial proposed annexation date fast approaching, Johnson penned an article in an Israeli newspaper urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to abandon annexation on the grounds that it would be a major breach of international law.

“As a life-long friend, admirer and supporter of Israel,” he wrote, “I am fearful that these proposals will fail in their objective of securing Israel’s borders and will be contrary to Israel’s own long-term interests.”

Zomlot celebrated this intervention, which heavily implied there would be concrete consequences should Israel move ahead with the plans.

“Prime Minister Johnson was one of the most active in Europe and worldwide in saying to Israel, do not do this — all the way to writing an article, telling them we love you so much, but don’t disfigure that experience.”

He added: “Practically, that was the message, that annexation is a matter that will bring consequences and will affect Israeli and our relationship.”

Johnson’s remarks, Zomlot said, made it clear that he and other world leaders were “not Trump,” and that they would not subject the Palestinian people to “the rule of the jungle” by allowing annexation to go ahead.

The senior diplomat also called on the British prime minister to bring together the Palestinians, Israelis and European powers to reinvigorate the peace process at a summit, in a departure from the long-running precedent of using the US as a key mediator of the negotiations.

“Lead an international peace conference, bring everybody you can,” he suggested.

“Bring all of us around the table and apply the international framework, and give guarantees … of a multilateral peace making mechanism led by the UK and other key countries that will deliver a hope for a solution and an actual implementation of a solution.”

Moves to formally annex up to 30 percent of the West Bank into Israel began with the signing of a coalition government agreement earlier this year, after Netanyahu made the issue a central pledge in his re-election campaign.

The plans were met with widespread international condemnation, including from the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the UN and the EU.

