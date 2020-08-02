You are here

  • Home
  • Hamilton takes pole position for British GP ahead of Bottas

Hamilton takes pole position for British GP ahead of Bottas

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the press conference after qualifying in pole position with second placed Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas FIA/Handout via (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2kq6k

Updated 02 August 2020
AP

Hamilton takes pole position for British GP ahead of Bottas

  • The fourth race of the season is again being held without fans because of virus restrictions
Updated 02 August 2020
AP

SILVERSTONE, ENGLAND: Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the British Grand Prix and clinched a record-extending 91st pole position on Saturday.
He needs five more wins to equal Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record of 91 GP wins. The defending champion is also odds-on to equal the F1 great’s record of seven world titles.
He clocked a time of 1 minute 24.303 seconds at the Silverstone circuit where he has won a record six times.
“This track is just awesome,” the 35-year-old Hamilton said. “It’s like juggling balls when you’re on a moving plate.”
He was .313 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and about 1 second faster than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
“They were just way too fast,” Verstappen said of Mercedes. “You just have to accept that and do the best you can.”
Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari a small boost with fourth ahead of Lando Norris, who could face a grid penalty after failing to slow down under a yellow flag in the second part of qualifying when Hamilton made a rare mistake. He spun his car and sent gravel spraying, bringing the session to a brief halt after Bottas had set the quickest time.
Vettel, who had problems with understeering and almost went off the track toward the end of Q3, was only 10th fastest in qualifying.
Red Bull’s Alexander Albon finished 12th ahead of Racing Point’s last-minute replacement Nico Hulkenberg. He lost his seat in F1 this year, and is driving because Sergio Perez tested positive for the coronavirus following a trip back to his native Mexico after his mother had an accident.
Nicolas Latifi’s Williams spun off the track near the end of Q1, the latest incident in the Canadian driver’s difficult start in F1.
“It’s just a driver error, no excuses,” he said.
Kimi Raikkonen and Kevin Magnussen were also among the five drivers eliminated from Q1.
Earlier, Bottas posted the fastest time in third and final practice ahead of Hamilton and Verstappen in somewhat cooler conditions following Friday’s stifling heat.
Vettel was a miserable 14th, once again coming into the garage for repairs after a similar problem with the car’s pedals on Friday.
The fourth race of the season is again being held without fans because of virus restrictions.
“It doesn’t feel like a British Grand Prix in that respect,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. “The atmosphere obviously isn’t here.”
Mercedes won the first three races, Bottas clinching the season-opener in Austria and Hamilton winning the next two in Austria and Hungary.
Like Austria, Britain is hosting back-to-back races at Silverstone.

Topics: Lewis Hamilton

Related

Sport
Max Verstappen eyes Silverstone ‘fighting chance’ against Mercedes’ untouchables
Sport
Madrid Open advised not to hold tournament amid virus uptick

Paul George, Clippers bury Pelicans with 3-point spree

Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
AP

Paul George, Clippers bury Pelicans with 3-point spree

  • Oklahoma City rolled past Utah in their first game of the restart
  • Miami beat Denver in the first restart game for both teams
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and scored 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 126-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
Los Angeles broke a franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers, with George making 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied a team record for 3-pointers in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 lead.
Los Angeles made its first six 3-pointers to take a 20-6 lead.
Kawhi Leonard had 24 points o help the Clippers bounce back from a 103-101 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in their first game of the restart.
The Pelicans had a minor scare midway through the first half when rookie Zion Williamson stepped on Reggie Jackson’s foot and appeared to slightly roll his right ankle while driving to the basket, ending up on his backside under the basket. He got up with a slight limp and was subbed out, then returned for the start of the second half.
Williamson finished with seven points and four rebounds in 14 minutes. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 15 points for New Orleans.

PACERS 127, 76ERS 121
T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and Indiana beat Philadelphia.
A sixth-year player acquired from Phoenix in an offseason trade, Warren was 20 of 29 from the field and 9 of 12 from 3-point range in his first game with at least 50 points.
The Pacers took control of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference by breaking a tie with the 76ers and winning the season series. Both teams have clinched playoff spots.
Joel Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris scored 30 points, and Ben Simmons had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

THUNDER 110, JAZZ 94
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and Oklahoma City rolled past Utah in their first game of the restart.
The teams were to meet on March 11 in Oklahoma City, but everything changed when Utah center Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 test came up positive right before the tip. That night, the NBA announced it would shut down indefinitely.
Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53% from the field. Oklahoma City moved within a half-game of the Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference standings and within 1 1/2 games of Denver for third.
Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Jazz but shot just 5 for 15. Utah shot 39% from the field.


HEAT 125, NUGGETS 104
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help Miami beat Denver in the first restart game for both teams.
Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem, saying it was out of respect for the US military, while all the coaches and players around him kneeled. His brother, Bailey Leonard, served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marines. Leonard wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that said “Equality.”
Kelly Olynyk scored all of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Miami, The Heat shot 56% from the field.
Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without guards Jamal Murray (hamstring), Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip).

Topics: Paul George NBA los angeles clippers new orleans pelicans

Related

Sport
Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers
Sport
LeBron James hits go-ahead basket as Lakers edge Clippers in NBA restart

Latest updates

Paul George, Clippers bury Pelicans with 3-point spree
WHO warns of drawn out pandemic as South Africa cases top 500,000
Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers
Lebanon hit by Eid virus surge
Erdogan backs off oil row with Trump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.