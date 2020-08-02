You are here

  • Home
  • Giannis shines in Bucks’ 119-112 victory over Celtics

Giannis shines in Bucks’ 119-112 victory over Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on his way to scoring 36 points past Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter (11), Semi Ojeleye (37) and Marcus Smart (36) in their NBA game Friday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hzxx

Updated 02 August 2020
AFP

Giannis shines in Bucks’ 119-112 victory over Celtics

Updated 02 August 2020
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Giannis Antetokounmpo shook off the rust of a long layoff by scoring 36 points to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 119-112 victory over the Boston Celtics in their first game of the NBA’s restarted season.
Milwaukee, who are trying to win their first NBA title since 1971, boasted the best record at 53-12 when the league was shut down in mid-March due to the global pandemic.
“We just got the stops. We tried to play hard, make the right play and hit open guy,” said Antetokounmpo.
In the late game, James Harden scored 49 points and the Houston Rockets outgunned the Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in a high-scoring Western Conference contest that went into overtime. The Bucks trailed by two points at the half, then built a big lead and held on in the fourth quarter to beat the Celtics in the battle between the two Eastern Conference powerhouses.
The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo also had 15 rebounds, seven assists and five fouls. He almost fouled out with 88 seconds to go but after a video review the officials overturned a sixth foul call, allowing him to stay in the game and lead the Bucks to victory.
Khris Middleton scored 18 points and added eight assists, while Brook Lopez tallied 14 points and made six blocks for the Bucks, who came into the game holding a 6 1/2 game lead over second place Toronto.
Both teams did a good job of acclimating themselves to their new surroundings, which includes playing without fans at the Disney World complex that is acting as the “bubble” venue for the 22 teams taking part in the restart. Antetokounmpo remains on track to become the NBA’s first back-to-back MVP since Stephen Curry in 2015-16. Heading into Friday’s game he was averaging a robust 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season.
It was his 19th straight double-double matching the longest streak in the league this season which also belongs to him.
Celtics Daniel Theis tied the game 107-107 with just over two minutes to go.
But Antetokounmpo converted a three-point play less than a minute later and Middleton added a three-point bomb to give Milwaukee an eight-point lead with a minute to go as the Bucks took control in the final minutes.  Jaylen Brown finished with a team high 22 points and Kemba Walker scored 16 points in just 19 minutes of playing time in the loss. Boston’s Jayson Tatum, who entered the contest averaging a team-leading 23.6 points per game, finished with five points on just two-of-18 shooting.
Marcus Smart, who was on the wrong end of the video review of Antetokounmpo’s rescinded sixth foul, accused the refs of playing favorites.
In the late game, Harden scored 23 of his game high 49 points in the first quarter and Russell Westbrook chipped in 31 points for Houston after arriving late to Orlando because he tested positive for the coronavirus. “It was tough to be home for 18, 19 days no working out,” said Westbrook.
Kristaps Porzingis had 39 points and 16 rebounds for Dallas, and Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 28 points 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

 

Paul George, Clippers bury Pelicans with 3-point spree

Updated 42 min 1 sec ago
AP

Paul George, Clippers bury Pelicans with 3-point spree

  • Oklahoma City rolled past Utah in their first game of the restart
  • Miami beat Denver in the first restart game for both teams
Updated 42 min 1 sec ago
AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and scored 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 126-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
Los Angeles broke a franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers, with George making 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied a team record for 3-pointers in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 lead.
Los Angeles made its first six 3-pointers to take a 20-6 lead.
Kawhi Leonard had 24 points o help the Clippers bounce back from a 103-101 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in their first game of the restart.
The Pelicans had a minor scare midway through the first half when rookie Zion Williamson stepped on Reggie Jackson’s foot and appeared to slightly roll his right ankle while driving to the basket, ending up on his backside under the basket. He got up with a slight limp and was subbed out, then returned for the start of the second half.
Williamson finished with seven points and four rebounds in 14 minutes. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 15 points for New Orleans.

PACERS 127, 76ERS 121
T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and Indiana beat Philadelphia.
A sixth-year player acquired from Phoenix in an offseason trade, Warren was 20 of 29 from the field and 9 of 12 from 3-point range in his first game with at least 50 points.
The Pacers took control of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference by breaking a tie with the 76ers and winning the season series. Both teams have clinched playoff spots.
Joel Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris scored 30 points, and Ben Simmons had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

THUNDER 110, JAZZ 94
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and Oklahoma City rolled past Utah in their first game of the restart.
The teams were to meet on March 11 in Oklahoma City, but everything changed when Utah center Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 test came up positive right before the tip. That night, the NBA announced it would shut down indefinitely.
Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53% from the field. Oklahoma City moved within a half-game of the Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference standings and within 1 1/2 games of Denver for third.
Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Jazz but shot just 5 for 15. Utah shot 39% from the field.


HEAT 125, NUGGETS 104
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help Miami beat Denver in the first restart game for both teams.
Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem, saying it was out of respect for the US military, while all the coaches and players around him kneeled. His brother, Bailey Leonard, served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marines. Leonard wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that said “Equality.”
Kelly Olynyk scored all of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Miami, The Heat shot 56% from the field.
Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without guards Jamal Murray (hamstring), Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip).

Topics: Paul George NBA los angeles clippers new orleans pelicans

Related

Sport
Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers
Sport
LeBron James hits go-ahead basket as Lakers edge Clippers in NBA restart

Latest updates

Paul George, Clippers bury Pelicans with 3-point spree
WHO warns of drawn out pandemic as South Africa cases top 500,000
Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors to 11th straight over Lakers
Lebanon hit by Eid virus surge
Erdogan backs off oil row with Trump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.