You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s Victoria imposes curfew, state of disaster to contain COVID-19

Australia’s Victoria imposes curfew, state of disaster to contain COVID-19

Protective Services officers speak to a man sitting on the steps of the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on July 31, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zxbdh

Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

Australia’s Victoria imposes curfew, state of disaster to contain COVID-19

  • State Premier Daniel Andrews said that the new restrictions, to be in place for six weeks until mid-September
Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

MELBOURNE: A state of disaster was declared in Australia’s Victoria on Sunday, with the local government implementing a night curfew as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain the coronavirus.
State Premier Daniel Andrews said that the new restrictions, to be in place for six weeks until mid-September, will allow only one person per household to go shopping once a day. Melbournians will not be able to go further than 5 km (3 miles) from home.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Australia posts daily virus record, more deaths expected
Sport
ICC postpones T20 World Cup in Australia due to COVID-19 pandemic

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

  • Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria
Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

DOUALA: Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 13 people and wounded eight others in a grenade attack in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters.
The unidentified assailants threw a grenade into a group of people inside a camp for displaced people in the commune of Mozogo near the Nigerian border in the Far North region, said mayor Medjeweh Boukar.
Boukar was informed by locals that 13 had died. A security official who confirmed the attack said that 2 wounded also died, bringing the toll to 15.
Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out Daesh caliphate based in Nigeria.
The violence, which has cost the lives of 30,000 people and displaced millions more, has frequently spilled over into neighboring Cameroon, Niger and Chad.
In June last year, around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s far north and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts.

Topics: extremists Boko Haram Cameroon

Related

World
Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon
World
Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers

Latest updates

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair’s London edition goes ahead
Hajj pilgrims to perform final Kaaba ritual in Makkah’s Grand Mosque
UAE reports 239 new COVID-19 infections, no deaths
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon
Iran’s stock market surges past key level to record high, as analysts warn of bubble

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.