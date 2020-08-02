You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy as health care workers seek ‘timeout’

Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy as health care workers seek ‘timeout’

The government appears reluctant to revive strict curbs on movement in the capital, saying there are other ways to control the spread of the disease. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8ee6

Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy as health care workers seek ‘timeout’

  • The Southeast Asian country on Saturday reported 4,963 additional coronavirus infections
Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ health department vowed on Sunday to update its game plan against COVID-19 within a week and sought to beef up the health care workforce in the capital Manila, where medical frontliners are calling for reviving strict lockdowns.
The Southeast Asian country on Saturday reported 4,963 additional coronavirus infections, the largest single-day jump on record, bringing its total confirmed cases to 98,232, while its death toll had climbed to 2,039.
It has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths in the region, behind Indonesia.
In the largest call yet from medical experts to contain the virus, 80 groups representing 80,000 doctors and a million nurses, on Saturday said the Philippines was losing the fight against the disease and warned of a collapse of the health care system from soaring infections without tighter controls.
In a statement issued following an unscheduled meeting late on Saturday of the government’s coronavirus task force to address the concerns of doctors and nurses, the Department of Health said it would come up with an updated COVID-19 strategy within seven days.
It appealed to health care workers in the provinces and those returning from abroad to help beef up the frontline workforce in the capital, and sought help from universities and medical groups in hiring more doctors, nurses and other medical staff.
The government appears reluctant to revive strict curbs on movement in the capital, saying there are other ways to control the spread of the disease.
Still, the health department said it supports the health care workers’ call for a “timeout” and would “proactively lead the implementation of effective localized lockdowns.”
“The battle is not over, and it will not be for a long time yet,” the department said in a statement. But “we will marshal all our efforts to turn the tide.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Philippines losing coronavirus war, doctors warn Duterte
Special
World
Philippine president pledges free coronavirus vaccines for poorest 20 million citizens

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

  • Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria
Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

DOUALA: Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 13 people and wounded eight others in a grenade attack in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters.
The unidentified assailants threw a grenade into a group of people inside a camp for displaced people in the commune of Mozogo near the Nigerian border in the Far North region, said mayor Medjeweh Boukar.
Boukar was informed by locals that 13 had died. A security official who confirmed the attack said that 2 wounded also died, bringing the toll to 15.
Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out Daesh caliphate based in Nigeria.
The violence, which has cost the lives of 30,000 people and displaced millions more, has frequently spilled over into neighboring Cameroon, Niger and Chad.
In June last year, around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s far north and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts.

Topics: extremists Boko Haram Cameroon

Related

World
Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon
World
Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers

Latest updates

Flights between Turkey, Iraq suspended over coronavirus
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from coronavirus
Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Saudi Arabia
Egypt grapples with women’s freedoms online as #MeToo re-emerges
1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair’s London edition goes ahead

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.