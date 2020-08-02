You are here

Iran's stock market surges past key level to record high, as analysts warn of bubble

The Tehran Stock Exchange’s benchmark TEDPIX index gained 46,844 points in early trading, the official IRNA news agency said, up 2.4 percent. (FILE/SHUTTERSTOCK)
Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

  • The Tehran Stock Exchange’s benchmark TEDPIX index gained 46,844 points in early trading
  • Analysts and some lawmakers, however, have warned that the move might raise the risk of a stock market bubble
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s main stock index broke through the key 2 million point mark for the first time ever on Sunday, state media reported, amid warnings that the market is overheating.
The Tehran Stock Exchange’s benchmark TEDPIX index gained 46,844 points in early trading, the official IRNA news agency said, up 2.4 percent.
The index closed at 1,961,649 on Saturday after surging by over 57,325 points, or 3.01%, on the day, according to the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) website.
Iran’s clerical rulers have been encouraging ordinary Iranians to invest in local stocks to boost the country’s economy, which has been hard hit by the reimposition of US sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Analysts and some lawmakers, however, have warned that the move might raise the risk of a stock market bubble as the rising market is at odds with Iran’s deteriorating economic fundamentals, which are also feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Iranian authorities have denied that there is a bubble in the country’s stock market.

Topics: Iran economy

Russian oil output rises to 9.37 mln bpd in July, missing OPEC+ target — Ifx

Reuters

  • In tons, Russian oil and gas condensate production rose to 39.63 million in July from 38.16 million in June
  • Russia usually produces 700,000 to 800,000 bpd of gas condensate
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian oil and gas condensate production increased to 9.37 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing energy ministry data, indicating it missed its output target under a global deal.
Production was up from 9.32 million bpd in June.
From August, the output cuts — agreed between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) other major producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+ — are due to be eased.
In tons, Russian oil and gas condensate production rose to 39.63 million in July from 38.16 million in June, Interfax reported.
Under the OPEC+ agreement, Moscow pledged to reduce its output to around 8.5 million bpd in May-July to support oil prices.
The deal does not include output of gas condensate, a light oil.
Russia usually produces 700,000 to 800,000 bpd of gas condensate. That means that excluding gas condensate, Russia could have produced around 8.57 million to 8.67 million bpd of crude oil in July.
The cuts under the global deal should be eased starting from August thanks to a recovery in oil prices. Russia has said it would increase its oil production by 400,000 bpd.
Russian oil exports outside the former Soviet Union stood last month at 15.72 million tons, down 27.1% from July 2019. In barrels per day, exports reached 3.72 million, according to Interfax.
The news agency also said on Sunday that Russian natural gas output reached 50.33 billion cubic meters in July, down 7.9% from a year earlier.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Oil Russia

