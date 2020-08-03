You are here

Saudi village is a treasure hidden above the clouds

Located 25 km from Abha city, the region has become a top tourist destination due to its rich heritage, history, culture and all-year-round good weather.
TARIQ AL-THAGAFI

  • Al-Souda overlooks the Tihama mountains with their stunning valleys and quaint villages dotted along the plains and slopes with terraces hanging from the steep cliffs
ABHA: Saudi Arabia’s southern Al-Souda mountains harbor one of the Kingdom’s most prized hidden treasures.
At 3,000 meters above sea level, a hidden village above the clouds gives spectacular views on the world below. The village of Al-Souda offers panoramic 360-degree views of the surrounding paradise on Earth consisting of mountains covered in sheets of greenery, dense forests, peaks and valleys.
Located 25 km from Abha city, the region has become a top tourist destination due to its rich heritage, history, culture and all-year-round good weather.
Al-Souda  overlooks the Tihama mountains with their stunning valleys and quaint villages dotted along the plains and slopes with terraces hanging from the steep cliffs. The villages are less crowded than other sites but unique in its location.
In the summer, temperatures can drop below zero degrees and rain clouds provide awesome sights as the higher peaks break through them.
Ahlam Mash’hadi, a physiotherapist and artist, said the mountains provided an inspirational and perfect environment for her work.
“I felt completely energized and meditation helped me relax and enjoy the natural scenery. The sight of the clouds sparked my imagination and I’m sure it would do the same for any artist who loves to create unique works.

Some people will be impressed with the beautiful scenery while others will enjoy the cold weather on the top. Some will stand in awe because of the overwhelming feeling of the place.

Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, Psychology consultant

“The memories of visiting Al-Souda are etched on my mind because of the pure beauty of the place — very inspiring.”
The serene thick vegetation and clean air of the mountains offer an experience to visitors and those looking for inspiration or “escape therapy” to rejuvenate.
Another visitor to the village, psychology consultant Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, said: “Some people will be impressed with the beautiful scenery while others will enjoy the cold weather on the top. Some will stand in awe because of the overwhelming feeling of the place.”
The area is a photographer’s dream and Nasser Al-Shehri said he gained immense joy from taking shots of the clouds and valleys from the mountaintop. One of the best times was at sundown, he added, when visitors could stand with a blanket of clouds at their feet and watch the reflected moonlight change the look of the landscape.
Al-Soudah’s countryside and mountains offer a plethora of opportunities for trekkers as well who would like to wander and get lost in the beauty of the forests overlooking breathtaking views of the world below.

Badr Zuhair Fayez, board member at the Saudi Culinary Arts Authority

Updated 02 August 2020
Arab News

Badr Zuhair Fayez, board member at the Saudi Culinary Arts Authority

Updated 02 August 2020
Arab News

Badr Zuhair Fayez is a Saudi chef and businessman with an extensive history of working in the food and beverage industry.

Fayez was recently appointed as a board member of the Culinary Arts Authority headed by chef Mayada Badr.

He was selected by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

Fayez has contributed to the establishment of several creative businesses in the food industry in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts and an MBA in marketing from the College of Culinary Arts at the Johnson & Wales University, Rhode Island. He also holds a degree from Le Cordon Bleu institute in basic cuisine.

Fayez gained experience abroad with an internship at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, by working as a pastry chef in Italy, and through spending time shadowing chefs during a culinary expedition in Southeast Asia.

He then returned to his home town Jeddah, aiming to introduce revolutionary concepts to the local food industry, and opened multiple restaurants and a bakery there.

In March this year, he partnered with Adlah Al-Sharhan, a celebrity chef from Kuwait, to launch Bowlila in Los Angeles, US.

Bowlila is a brand built around chickpeas as a healthy and low-carb protein, introducing a new bowl concept that taps into the plant-based, low carb fast-food movement.

Fayez is a partner and CEO of Badr Fayez Catering Co. and Midwam Edutainment. Both are based in Jeddah. His catering company’s focus is to develop an innovative perception of food and elevate Saudi cuisine.

He is also a member of the international advisory board at the Saudi Culinary Academy.

Fayez has made many appearances on live cooking shows and is former Top Chef, Master Chef Arabia judge.

His latest appearances were on the “Dabbir Aklek” show, which is the Arabic version of a BBC action-adventure cooking contest titled “No Kitchen Required,” in 2018.

The series takes five prominent chefs from the Arab world out of their comfort zones and drops them into remote areas around the world where they have to work together with locals to hunt, gather and cook meals using traditional methods.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Culinary Arts Authority

