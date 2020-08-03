You are here

Amid pandemic, mopeds have a moment in car-loving US

Scooters are seen at a shop in New York. Residents are turning to the turquoise-blue rental mopeds of ride sharing company Revel in huge numbers. (AFP)
AFP

  • Sales of motorcycles boom as citizens plump for cheaper alternatives to four wheels
NEW YORK: Long associated with narrow, cobbled streets in Europe and congested Asian megacities, scooters are now becoming a common sight in car-loving America as commuters shun public transport because of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Yorkers turned to the turquoise-blue rental mopeds of ride sharing company Revel in huge numbers in recent weeks, while scooter retailers are reporting a big uptick in sales.
“I decided a few months ago during all this craziness to start running a scooter,” said 30-year-old Alan Taledia, who bought a 150 cc Vespa.
“I don’t have to do any public transportation, so it’s better for me. I feel more comfortable,” the insurance worker added.
Sales of motorcycles and electric two-wheelers — popular among the Big Apple’s army of food delivery drivers — are also booming as residents plump for cheaper alternatives to four wheels.
Andrew Hadjiminas — president of a Vespa, Piaggio, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi retailer in Brooklyn — says the store has sold more than 200 vehicles in the last three months. “We are experiencing a positive sales growth over last year,” he said.
“As people start to think about their commute and mobility during and after this pandemic, they are searching for ways to get around that are safe and fun,” Hadjiminas added. At Unik Moto in Long Island City, demand has tripled compared to July 2019, with some weeks seeing about 20 scooters being sold, according to general manager Chris Benson. The shop, which has struggled to keep its inventory stocked, mainly sells models by the Taiwanese manufacturers Sanyang Motor company and Kymco. “There was a big boom, up to now,” Benson said.

Riding in America’s most populated city, where car ownership is high and traffic can be bumper-to-bumper, comes with risks though.
Revel, which has done much to popularize mopeds, paused its New York services this week following the deaths of two riders, including a 26-year-old CBS reporter, in separate crashes. Revel, founded by two American entrepreneurs, launched a pilot program in 2018 with 68 electric mopeds in Brooklyn.
Before suspending operations on Tuesday, its New York fleet had grown to 3,000 vehicles, each with a top speed of 30 mph, clocking 100,000 miles a day.
There were just over 4,000 trips on Revel scooters in the two weeks before New York City shut down in March, the company said.
In the last fortnight of June, rides were up to almost 18,000 daily, a spokeswoman for Revel said.
Critics, though, say the near silent vehicles are a safety hazard, pointing out that they are often driven by inexperienced riders.
The company requires that users have a valid driver’s license to book a moped, but doesn’t ask them to take a test.
Revel has suspended 2,000 riders in the past six weeks for violating safety guidelines, such as refusing to wear the helmets that are provided with each trip.
The spokeswoman said Revel is toughening its safety measures, including riders having to confirm that they are wearing helmets and safety exam built into its smartphone app.
Its operations are continuing in Washington, Austin and Oakland and the service is launching in San Francisco in August.
Revel riders hope they will be able to scoot around New York’s streets again soon.
“It’s unfortunate that there’s always people who want to ruin the service for everyone,” said Emma Rogers, a comedian.
“It’s all electric so it’s good for the environment. (And) I wouldn’t say it’s more dangerous than a bicycle or a car.”

TikTok sale ‘uncertain’ as Trump ban looms

A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing. US President Donald Trump says he wants to take action to ban TikTok. (AFP/File)
TikTok sale ‘uncertain’ as Trump ban looms

  • Opposition to the deal prompts the app to make further concessions, including adding 10,000 jobs in US
SAN FRANCISCO: Negotiations for Microsoft to buy the US operations of Chinese-owned TikTok are on hold after President Donald Trump threatened to bar the social media app and came out against the sale, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
Trump has pledged to get tough on the massively popular video-sharing app, which US officials have said could be a tool for Chinese intelligence — a claim the firm, owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, has repeatedly denied.
While there has been no sign yet of the ban he threatened on Friday to impose, his words were reportedly already adding to uncertainties for TikTok.
“Before Mr. Trump’s remarks, the two sides believed the broad strokes of a deal could be in place by Monday,” the paper reported on a possible TikTok-Microsoft sale, citing unnamed sources.
It also said Trump’s threats and opposition to the deal had prompted TikTok to make further concessions, including adding up to 10,000 jobs in the US over the next 3 years.
TikTok defended itself on Saturday, with its general manager for the US, Vanessa Pappas, telling users that the company was working to give them “the safest app,” amid US concerns over data security. “We’re not planning on going anywhere,” Pappas said in a message released on the app.
TikTok, especially popular with young audiences who create and watch its short-form videos, has an estimated 1 billion users worldwide.
It has grown even faster as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed people physically away from each other, but into close contact online.

Earlier media reports had suggested Trump would require that the app’s US operations be divested from ByteDance, but he instead announced a ban.
Trump’s announcement drew criticism from some in the tech sector, including former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos, who questioned whether the move was spurred by national security concerns.
“A 100 percent sale to an American company would have been considered a radical solution two weeks ago and, eventually, mitigates any reasonable data protection concerns,” he wrote on Twitter.
The American Civil Liberties Union cried foul over the possibility of a ban on the app.
“Banning an app that millions of Americans use to communicate with each other is a danger to free expression and is technologically impractical,” said the ACLU’s surveillance and cybersecurity counsel, Jennifer Granick.
“With any I internet platform, we should be concerned about the risk that sensitive private data will be funneled to abusive governments, including our own,” Granick said in a statement.
“But shutting one platform down, even if it were legally possible to do so, harms freedom of speech online and does nothing to resolve the broader problem of unjustified government surveillance.”
Pappas said she was “proud” of TikTok’s 1,500 US employees, and also noted the “additional 10,000 jobs” the company plans on creating in the US in the next 3 years.
“When it comes to safety and security, we’re building the safest app because we know it’s the right thing to do,” she said.
“So we appreciate the support. We’re here for the long run, and continue to share your voice here and let’s stand for TikTok.”

