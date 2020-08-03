You are here

Flash floods, storm surge warning as Isaias barrels up US east coast

In this file photo taken on August 01, 2020 storm clouds are seen over the city as Hurricane Isaias approaches the east coast of Florida in Miami, Florida. (AFP)
  • The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 miles per hour (112 kilometres)
  • The storm earlier dumped torrential rain on the Bahamas, felling trees and flooding streets
MIAMI:Tropical storm Isaias threatened to bring strong winds, flash flooding and life-threatening storm surges to North and South Carolina as it roared up the east coast of the United States on Monday.
The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 miles per hour (112 kilometres) and was expected to reach near-hurricane strength when it made landfall in the virus-hit Carolinas later in the day, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest public advisory at 0600 GMT.
It warned on Twitter that Isaias could "bring a storm surge of up to 4 feet to coastal parts of South and North Carolina."
Both states have seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases, with South Carolina announcing 1,100 new infections on Sunday and North Carolina just over 1,340.
"We in North Carolina mostly know what to do," said the state's governor, Roy Cooper.
"You pack your emergency kit, follow local evacuation orders, stay in a safe place and never drive through flooded roadways.
"But this time, pack your masks and hand sanitizers in your kit and remember to social distance."
Up to 150 national guard soldiers have been activated to help prepare for the storm and assist in the aftermath if necessary, Cooper said.
Isaias, downgraded from a category one hurricane, had earlier threatened Florida where some coronavirus testing centers -- many housed in tents -- were closed last week as the storm approached.
They will reopen on Wednesday, according to the local government COVID-19 website.
State emergency management director, Jared Moskowitz, said: "This was a really good test of a lot of the new protocols and procedures that have been put in place here in the state of Florida (to) battle a hurricane season with COVID-19."
He said hotels had been set up so those seeking shelter could maintain social distancing, or to serve as shelters for people who had tested positive for the virus.
"It looks like we're (in) really good shape, but we're not declaring mission accomplished until this thing is away from us," he told CNN.
The storm earlier dumped torrential rain on the Bahamas, felling trees and flooding streets, before emergency management officials on Sunday gave the "all clear" for the entire country.
At least one person died in Puerto Rico.

Vietnam in 'decisive' fight to contain coronavirus

  • Vietnam, widely praised for its mitigation efforts, is battling several new clusters of infection
  • Source of the new outbreak is unclear but it has spread to at least 10 places
HANOI: Vietnam is in the midst of a “decisive” fight against the novel coronavirus, the prime minister said on Monday, with the focus on Danang city where infections have appeared in four factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700 people.
Vietnam, widely praised for its mitigation efforts since the coronavirus appeared in late January, is battling several new clusters of infection linked to Danang after going more than three months without detecting any domestic transmission.
“We have to deploy full force to curb all known epicenters, especially those in Danang,” the official broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc telling government officials.
“Early August will be the decisive time within which to stop the virus from spreading on a large scale.”
The country of 96 million has confirmed at least 621 infections, with six deaths.
Authorities on Monday reported one new case linked to the central city of Danang, a tourism hot spot where Vietnam’s first domestically transmitted case in 100 days was detected on July 24.
The source of the new outbreak is unclear but it has spread to at least 10 places, including the capital, Hanoi, and the business hub of Ho Chi Minh City, infecting 174 people and killing six.
Four cases were found at factories in different industrial parks in Danang, which collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said.
The government said on Saturday it planned to test Danang’s entire population of 1.1 million people, part of “unprecedented measures” to fight the outbreak. The city imposed a lockdown last week, banning movement in and out of the city and closing entertainment venues.
Buon Ma Thuot, a city in Vietnam’s coffee-growing Central Highlands region, was placed under lockdown on Monday, state media reported.
Twenty-three percent of the latest infections are asymptomatic, the government said in a statement, meaning people infected with the virus do not show symptoms of the COVID-19 sickness it causes.
Phuc said the new outbreak could have a more “critical impact” than previous waves of infection.
Authorities said on Sunday the strain of virus detected in Danang was a more contagious one, and that each infected person could infect 5 to 6 people, compared with 1.8-2.2 for infections earlier in the year.
Vietnam has carried out 52,000 tests for the coronavirus in the past seven days, according to a Reuters analysis of official data. Health ministry data does not include rapid tests used for mass screening.

