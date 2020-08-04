Riyadh summit to set out roadmap for fighting pandemics

Saudi Arabia will host the Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit (RGDHS) on Aug. 11 and 12, bringing together leaders of health care systems, public health, digital health, academic institutions and businesses to discuss the vital role of digital health in the fight against current and future pandemics.
The virtual two-day summit, organized by the Ministry of National Guard’s Health Affairs Department, in collaboration with the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, is part of the G20 calendar under Saudi Arabia’s presidency. It follows the G20 Extraordinary Summit held on March 26 this year, during which G20 member countries expressed their commitment to providing a united front to combat COVID-19.
A well-structured event program will represent all aspects of digital health and ensure wide participation from experts across the world.
Faisal Almajed, RGDHS spokesman and general director at the King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences, said: “The pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated appreciation for technological solutions, so health care professionals must now seize this opportunity to build on previous strides in digital health and advocate for accelerated digitization as a core part of countries’ recovery plans.
Australia’s deputy chief medical officer and IBM’s chief health officer are among the lineup of top expert speakers, including scientists from the world’s leading universities.
“RGDHS is far more than a health care conference; it is a global digital platform bringing together people who have the ability to work collaboratively to accelerate our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for a united effort to manage the crisis and build capacity and resilience for the future.”
The summit will conclude with a “Riyadh Declaration” that will set out a roadmap for accelerating digital health innovations to fight the current and future pandemics.