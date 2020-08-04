You are here

Riyadh summit to set out roadmap for fighting pandemics

Cars drive down King Fahad boulevard after the authorities eased some of the lockdown measures that had been imposed in a bid to slow down the spead of the novel coronavirus, in the Saudi capital Riyadh on June 21, 2020. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia will host the Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit (RGDHS) on Aug. 11 and 12, bringing together leaders of health care systems, public health, digital health, academic institutions and businesses to discuss the vital role of digital health in the fight against current and future pandemics.
The virtual two-day summit, organized by the Ministry of National Guard’s Health Affairs Department, in collaboration with the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, is part of the G20 calendar under Saudi Arabia’s presidency. It follows the G20 Extraordinary Summit held on March 26 this year, during which G20 member countries expressed their commitment to providing a united front to combat COVID-19.
A well-structured event program will represent all aspects of digital health and ensure wide participation from experts across the world.
Faisal Almajed, RGDHS spokesman and general director at the King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences, said: “The pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated appreciation for technological solutions, so health care professionals must now seize this opportunity to build on previous strides in digital health and advocate for accelerated digitization as a core part of countries’ recovery plans.

FASTFACT

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer and IBM’s chief health officer are among the lineup of top expert speakers, including scientists from the world’s leading universities.

“RGDHS is far more than a health care conference; it is a global digital platform bringing together people who have the ability to work collaboratively to accelerate our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for a united effort to manage the crisis and build capacity and resilience for the future.”
The summit will conclude with a “Riyadh Declaration” that will set out a roadmap for accelerating digital health innovations to fight the current and future pandemics.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) developed and published by Moonton, has launched a new Middle Eastern hero on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. Khaleed, also known as the Desert Scimitar, has been available for purchase since July 31 and will join the virtual battlefield on Aug. 7.
Wearing armor and equipped with a sharp sword, Khaleed demonstrates the temperament of the desert warrior. He has three distinct skills that he uses to tackle his enemies.
The first is called Desert Tornado, which sees Khaleed leap into the air and spin around with his weapon. If he is able to hit a hero, he can dash toward that hero’s direction and use Desert Tornado again.
The skill can be used up to three times. The second skill, called Quicksand Guard, harnesses the power of sand to give Khaleed regenerating capabilities and a reduction in damage. When used, heroes advancing toward Khaleed will be slowed significantly. The third skill is called Raging Sandstorm, where Khaleed summons a sandstorm at the designated location.
Enemies in the direction of the sandstorm will be knocked back. Meanwhile, those who are at the landing spot will be heavily damaged.
Additionally, his passive ability is called Sand Walk. When moving, Khaleed is able to accumulate sand, and when the meter is full, he will begin gliding on the map. When active, he has increased movement speed and damage.

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to Google, Mobile Legends ranks No. 3 in the UAE, and No. 7 in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

• The game has been downloaded more than 500 million times. • It has held eSports events such as cosplay competitions, tournaments and roadshows in different countries.

Moonton, an international gaming company, aims to bring different kinds of exciting online games to users around the world.
In Mobile Legends, users can team up with their friends, family or other players to fight enemies and kill monsters, and enjoy a sense of victory brought by the power of the team.
With the rise in internet usage in the Middle East, more and more international gaming enterprises are eyeing to enter the region.
Recently, Mobile Legends has seen an increase in its popularity in the Middle East, with top YouTubers such as Arab Games Network and oCMz calling on their fans to download the game.
According to Google, Mobile Legends ranks No. 3 in the UAE, and No. 7 in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The game has been downloaded more than 500 million times and has held eSports events such as cosplay competitions, tournaments and roadshows in different countries.

