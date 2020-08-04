You are here

French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter

“The short term future of the pandemic mainly lies in the hands of the population,” a French scientific committee said. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • “France has the situation under control but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer,” the scientific body said
PARIS: France’s top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was “highly likely” this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.
“France has the situation under control but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer. The short term future of the pandemic mainly lies in the hands of the population,” the scientific committee on the disease said in a statement published by the Health Ministry’s website.
“It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter.”

France: We will not ratify extradition treaty with Hong Kong

PARIS: France said on Monday it would not ratify a 2017 extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China introduced a controversial national security law for the global financial hub.
“In view of the latest developments, France will not proceed as it stands with the ratification of the extradition agreement signed on May 4, 2017 between France and the Hong Kong Special Administrative region,” a French Foreign Ministry statement said.
It said the national security law for Hong Kong was “a change that compromises the inherited framework of the 1997 handover” to China from British rule, and also challenged the “one country, two systems” principle, respect for Hong Kong’s “high degree of autonomy” and “related fundamental freedoms.”
China rejected France’s interpretation.
“Not only does the national security law for Hong Kong follow the principle of ‘one country, two systems’, it furthers ensure this principle can be sustained in a stable manner,” Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman, told a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
New Zealand, Canada, Britain, Australia and Germany have already suspended extradition treaties with Hong Kong since the security law was introduced in June.

