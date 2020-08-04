You are here

Man beaten with bats over face mask dispute in Paris suburb

France has required the wearing of face masks in all indoor public places to fight resurgent coronavirus infections. (AFP)
PARIS: A resident of a Paris suburb says he was beaten with baseball bats because he asked a fellow laundromat patron to wear a face mask – a requirement in all indoor public places in France to fight resurgent coronavirus infections.
Surveillance video of the attack published Tuesday by Le Parisien newspaper shows two people with bats and two others attacking a masked man inside the laundry facility then fleeing, leaving him face down on the floor.
The victim, identified only as Augustin, told BFM television that he was beaten because he had asked one of the attackers to don a mask when he entered the laundromat in the town of Soisy-sous-Montmorency north of Paris.
“I had a mask, I asked this person to put on his mask,” Augustin said. “He acted as if he didn’t hear, I insisted. He called his brother or his cousin or someone he knew who was outside ... they were threatening, insulting.”
Minutes later he saw two people enter with baseball bats. “I received blows on my back, on my temple, on my skull.”
Le Parisien reported that he filed a police complaint. The identities of the attackers are unclear.
France has seen scattered incidents involving resistance to wearing masks, which are required outdoors in several cities and towns as well.
In the most dramatic case, a French bus driver was beaten to death after he asked passengers to wear face masks aboard his vehicle. The case scandalized France and drew condemnation from the government. Four people have been charged in the death.

France: We will not ratify extradition treaty with Hong Kong

PARIS: France said on Monday it would not ratify a 2017 extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China introduced a controversial national security law for the global financial hub.
“In view of the latest developments, France will not proceed as it stands with the ratification of the extradition agreement signed on May 4, 2017 between France and the Hong Kong Special Administrative region,” a French Foreign Ministry statement said.
It said the national security law for Hong Kong was “a change that compromises the inherited framework of the 1997 handover” to China from British rule, and also challenged the “one country, two systems” principle, respect for Hong Kong’s “high degree of autonomy” and “related fundamental freedoms.”
China rejected France’s interpretation.
“Not only does the national security law for Hong Kong follow the principle of ‘one country, two systems’, it furthers ensure this principle can be sustained in a stable manner,” Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman, told a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
New Zealand, Canada, Britain, Australia and Germany have already suspended extradition treaties with Hong Kong since the security law was introduced in June.

