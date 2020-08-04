Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram to perform concert on TikTok

DUBAI: Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram announced on Monday that she will be hosting a live virtual concert on the viral social media app TikTok.
The “magical show”, which is set to take place on Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. (Saudi time), is to celebrate the star joining the application.
Last week, the “Ma Tegi Hena” singer teased a short creative video on Instagram with her daughters, Mila and Ella, who were seen nagging their mother, in the video shot at home, to create a TikTok account.
This is not the star’s first online concert. In May, during Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the music sensation streamed a widely-viewed virtual show on YouTube, shot on a building rooftop in Beirut.
Ajram recently released a new documentary entitled “The Full Story,” on Arabic streaming service Shahid VIP, that revisits the burglary that took place at the singer’s Beirut residence earlier in the year.
Back in January, Ajram’s husband, celebrity dentist Fadi El-Hachem, reportedly shot and killed an armed assailant who broke into the superstar’s property in the early hours of the morning while their three young children were sleeping.
The documentary features real-life footage from the night of the home invasion.