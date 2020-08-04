RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 35 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,984.
The Ministry of Health also said that it has registered 1,342 new infected cases, now totalling 281,435 cases in the Kingdom.
The areas most affected were Jeddah with 97 new cases, followed by Makkah with 56 cases and then Madinah with 53 new infections.
The ministry also said that 1,635 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease, bringing number of recovered cases to 243,688.
The Kingdom has just completed the annual Hajj season, under strict precautionary measures, and pilgrims who took part in this year’s pilgrimage must continue to wear electronic tags so authorities can track their 14-day quarantine once they return home.
So far, over 18 million people have been affected by the disease worldwide and it has killed almost 700,000 people.
Saudi Arabia registers 35 new coronavirus deaths
https://arab.news/4f4ar
Saudi Arabia registers 35 new coronavirus deaths
- The Kingdom recorded 1,342 new infected COVID-19 cases
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 35 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,984.