  Police raid Al Jazeera Malaysia office over migrant report

Police raid Al Jazeera Malaysia office over migrant report

In this file photo taken on Friday, July 10, 2020, Australian Al Jazeera journalist, reporter/senior producer Drew Ambrose, right, leaves the Bukit Aman police headquarters after being questioned by the Malaysian police over a documentary about the country's arrests of undocumented migrants, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP)
Updated 05 August 2020
Ushar Daniele

  • Trendle described the raid on the Malaysia bureau and the seizing of computers as a “troubling escalation” in the authorities’ crackdown on media freedom
KUALA LUMPUR: Police raided the Al Jazeera Malaysia bureau on Tuesday and seized computers as part of a probe into the network’s documentary “Locked up in Malaysia’s Lockdown,” which highlighted the country’s treatment of undocumented migrant workers during the curfew.
Three broadcast centers in the capital belonging to Al Jazeera, Astro and Unifi TV were searched, Federal Police Criminal Investigation Department Director CP Huzir Mohammed said.
Astro is a private broadcasting network, while UnifiTV is a television streaming service owned by Malaysia’s telecommunications provider Telekom.
The raids were carried out in cooperation with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Huzir said.
Computers seized in the raid will be sent to the commission for analysis, he said.
Police recorded witness statements that will be sent to the Attorney General’s office as part of the investigation, he added.
Al Jazeera immediately condemned the raid, saying it followed global condemnation of Malaysia’s treatment of undocumented migrant workers during the lockdown. The media outlet said it viewed the investigation as an attack not only on itself but on press freedom as a whole.
“Al Jazeera calls on the Malaysian authorities to cease this criminal investigation into our journalists,” said Giles Trendle, managing director of Al Jazeera English.
Trendle described the raid on the Malaysia bureau and the seizing of computers as a “troubling escalation” in the authorities’ crackdown on media freedom.
“This shows the lengths they are prepared to go to to try to intimidate journalists,” he added.
On July 3, Al Jazeera’s “101 East” current affairs program aired the documentary on the plight of Malaysia’s undocumented migrant workers under a movement control order imposed by the government.
Three weeks later, Mohamad Rayhan Kabir, a Bangladeshi national interviewed for the program, was arrested. Authorities said he would be “deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever.”
Amnesty Malaysia also condemned the police raids, calling for migrant rights and freedom of expression to be protected.
“The government’s crackdown on migrants and refugees, as well as those who speak up in their defense, is meant to silence and intimidate, and should be condemned,” Amnesty said.

Pakistan  hardens position over disputed Kashmir with new map

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 August 2020
Arab News

Pakistan  hardens position over disputed Kashmir with new map

  • The Muslim-majority Himalayan region has been at the heart of more than 70 years of animosity since the partition of British-ruled India into Muslim Pakistan and majority Hindu India in 1947
Updated 05 August 2020
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved a new map that showed areas in the Himalayan Kashmir valley to be a part of Pakistan, a move likely to anger neighbor India which also lays claim to the territory.
An image of the new map was shared with Pakistani media by Khan’s office. India has not commented on the development so far. The map signals a hardening of Pakistan’s position over the border row.
The Muslim-majority Himalayan region has been at the heart of more than 70 years of animosity since the partition of British-ruled India into Muslim Pakistan and majority Hindu India in 1947.
Tensions reached a new high in August last year, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government took away Indian-administered Kashmir’s special privileges, provoking anger in the region and in Pakistan.
It also took away the region’s status as a state by creating two federally controlled territories, splitting off the thinly populated, Buddhist-dominated region of Ladakh. Jammu & Kashmir had been the only Muslim-majority state in India.
India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over the region.
India has battled insurgency in the portion of Kashmir it controls for decades and blames Pakistan for fueling the strife, but Pakistan denies it is responsible, saying it only gives moral support to non-violent separatists.
The UN Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of mostly-Muslim Kashmir.
Another resolution also calls upon both sides to “refrain from making any statements and from doing or causing to be done or permitting any acts which might aggravate the situation.”

