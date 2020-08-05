You are here

Disney’s ‘Mulan’ to skip most movie theaters for streaming

US subscribers to Disney+ will need to pay $30 to stream “Mulan” in their homes. (AFP)
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co’s live-action epic “Mulan” will skip most of the world’s movie theaters and go directly to the company’s streaming platform in September, the media giant said on Tuesday.

US subscribers to Disney+ will need to pay $30 to stream “Mulan” in their homes, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on a call with investors after the company reported quarterly earnings.

The cost will vary slightly in other countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand and in parts of Western Europe, Chapek said. The decision came amid uncertainty about when big movie theater chains in the United States will be able to reopen after being shuttered since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mulan” will be released Sept. 4 in movie theaters that do not currently have the Disney+ platform and where movie theaters are back in business, Chapek added.

The service is not available in the Middle East, which means fans in the region will be able to watch the movie in cinemas. 

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim undergoes 6-hour surgery after Beirut explosion 

Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim revealed on Instagram that she underwent a six-hour surgery after a massive explosion ripped through Beirut on Tuesday, killing over 100 people and injuring thousands. 

“Half my face and my body were covered in blood,” said Njeim, who lives close to the port area where the explosion happened, captioning a video – shot by someone else – of her damaged apartment.

“I thank God first, who saved my life. The explosion was close, and the scenes you see do not do it justice. If you visit the house and see the blood everywhere, you would be surprised as to how we are still alive,” the star, who has two children, wrote captioning the clip that shows shattered glass, cracked walls and broken furniture strewn all over her living room.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

بشكر ربي أولاً رجع خلقني وأعطاني عمر جديد الانفجار كان قريب والمنظر مش متل الحكي فعلاً يلي بيفوت عل بيت وبيشوف الدم وين ما كان وكل شي مكسر ما بيقول انه بعدنا عايشين الحمدالله الف مرة عطاني القوة انزل ٢٢ طابق حافية مغطسة بالدم تقدر خلص حالي الناس كلها مدممة جرحى قتلى سيارات مكسرة ناس عم تصرخ وتبكي وقفت سيارة قلتله دخيلك ساعدني كان ابن حلال وصلني على اول مشفى رفضوا يستقبلوني لانه كانت مكدسة بالجرحى رجع اخدني على مشفى المشرق اسعفوني وخضعت لعملية ٦ ساعات لانه نص وجهي وجسمي مدمم بس يلي شفته عل ارض صعب كتير ينوصف فعلاً وكأنه قنبلة نووية شكراً يا رب انك حميتني وحمدالله ولادي بخير وسلامة ما كانوا بالبيت بشكر الله كل لحظة ويا رب ترحم الموتى وتشفي الجرحى

A post shared by Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadine.nassib.njeim) on

According to her post, the star went down 22 floors, barefoot and covered in blood and sought help from a man who was in his car. 

“He dropped me to the nearest hospital, but they refused to admit me because they were packed with wounded people,” she said. “He dropped me to another hospital where they immediately took me in and I underwent a six-hour operation.” 

The 36-year-old actress said her children were not home and are “fine and safe.”

Multiple Lebanese celebrities have also taken to social media to share videos of their destroyed homes. 

Singer Haifa Wehbe shared, on her Instagram Stories, clips of the destruction that ravaged her home. “We are all okay thank God. My house is next to the explosion,” she wrote to her followers before asking them to keep her house helper, who got injured in her head and eyes, in their prayers.

Clips circulated on social media of Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach, who is also the wife of singer Ramy Ayach, in the hospital being treated for her injuries. 

Singer Elissa, who recently released a new album, took to Twitter to share pictures of the aftermath of the explosion. “It affected the metals and the properties this time, but who will bring back the dead? Who will bring back Beirut?” the star wrote.

Singer Ragheb Alama’s house also got destroyed, but luckily, he and his family were on a trip outside the city.

The ateliers of renowned Lebanese designers have also been ruined, including Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Ralph Masri’s flagship stores.

Taking to his Stories, Kayrouz shared videos of the damage caused by the explosion to his atelier. “Our courageous team trying to save… what could be saved!” the designer captioned one clip of one of the atelier workers pulling out clothing from the debris.

