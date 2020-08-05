Kuwaiti lawmakers file no-confidence motion against finance minister

DUBAI: Ten Kuwaiti MPs have filed a motion of no confidence in the country’s finance minister over alleged proposals to raise public service fees, national daily Kuwait Times reported.

The lawmakers accused Barrak Al-Sheetan of “overburdening” citizens with additional charges on government services as part of an austerity program.

Al-Sheetan has since denied the charges and clarified the proposals were “merely drafts” and would not be implemented without approval of the National Assembly.

The assembly is set to vote on the motion on Aug. 12. At least 25 MPs are needed to oust the minister.