Fears of infections spike as Turkey’s public ignores measures during Eid

Koca had earlier noted the country’s “lack of measures” during Eid al-Adha. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: There could be a new wave of coronavirus infections in Turkey, the country’s health minister said, referring to a lack of enforcement during the Eid holidays, national daily Hurriyet reported.

Fahrettin Koca tweeted that he was concerned “about the rise in the number of cases throughout the country in the coming days.”

Koca had earlier noted the country’s “lack of measures” during Eid al-Adha.

Turkey’s Coronavirus Science Board echoed Koca’s concerns, as one doctor said he had seen many violations in public places such as squares and beaches.

“We have seen that the two-meter rule between sun loungers on the beaches has been violated, many people do not wear masks and sit very close to each other,” Mustafa Necmi Ilhan said.

He said the consequence of these violations will be reflected after two weeks.

“We make the warnings all the time, but there was complacency in the public. As if it is not taken very seriously anymore,” Ilhan said.

